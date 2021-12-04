Oregon football legend Marcus Mariota joins The Pregame ahead of the 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has launched a civil rights inquiry into police practices in yet another city, investigating possible systemic abuses in the New York suburb of Mount Vernon and whether officers targeted Black residents, used excessive force and conducted illegal searches, officials said on Friday. The department's Civil Rights Division since President Joe Biden took office in January also has launched investigations into police practices in Minneapolis https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-launch-probe-minneapolis-police-after-george-floyd-murder-report-2021-04-21, Phoenix https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-justice-department-launches-probe-into-policing-practices-arizona-2021-08-05 and Louisville, Kentucky https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-launch-review-louisville-kentucky-police-abc-news-2021-04-26, following protests in many U.S. cities last year against racism and police brutality.