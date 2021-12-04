Oregon football legend Marcus Mariota joins The Pregame ahead of the 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game
Oregon Ducks legend, and current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, Marcus Mariota joins Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Nigel Burton, Yogi Roth, and Nick Aliotti on The Pregame ahead of 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game between No. 10 Oregon and No. 17 Utah on Friday, December 3rd in Las Vegas.