Oregon football learns kickoff times for 4 games, including rivalry game vs. Oregon State

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes to the field with his team as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Oregon's 2023 football schedule is starting to take shape.

The Pac-12 announced on Wednesday kickoff times and broadcast information for the Ducks' first three games of the season, as well as their last — the rivalry game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 24.

The Ducks and Beavers will play at 5:30 p.m. on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The game will air on FOX.

Oregon will open its season with a noon kickoff on Sept. 2 against Portland State at Autzen Stadium. The game will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The following week, on Sept. 9, the Ducks will play Texas Tech in Lubbock at 4 p.m. on FOX. They'll wrap up the nonconference season against Hawaii at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

Oregon's conference season begins at home on Sept. 23 against Colorado and new coach Deion Sanders. Kickoff time for that game, as well as the other seven Pac-12 games, will be announced at a later date.

2023 Oregon Ducks football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Portland State – Noon (Pac-12 Network)

Sept. 9 at Texas Tech – 4 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. Hawaii – 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Sept. 23 vs. Colorado – TBD

Sept. 30 at Stanford – TBD

Oct. 14 at Washington – TBD

Oct. 21 vs. Washington State – TBD

Oct. 28 at Utah – TBD

Nov. 4 vs. California – TBD

Nov. 11 vs. USC – TBD

Nov. 18 at Arizona State – TBD

Nov. 24 vs. Oregon State – 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

Advertisement

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com. For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks football schedule: 4 kickoff times announced