Oregon football’s last five games against SEC opponents

The Oregon Ducks are 2-3 in their last five games against SEC opponents. The Ducks were one of the top teams in college football during the 2010s, but fell to some SEC opponents in critical games throughout the decade.

Can Oregon reverse the script on Sept. 3 against the Georgia Bulldogs? The Ducks have a lot of talent, but need a clean, turnover-free game from starting quarterback Bo Nix to have the best chance of beating the defending national champions.

What were Oregon’s last five games against SEC opponents and when was the only time in school history that the Ducks previously played Georgia?

Oregon versus Auburn (2019)

Oregon’s projected starting quarterback, Bo Nix, had one of the best games of his college football career against… the Oregon Ducks. Nix, a true freshman at Auburn, helped the Tigers comeback to knock off Oregon in 2019.

Bo Nix transferred to Oregon this offseason. Nix threw two touchdowns and two interceptions in Auburn’s wild win over the Ducks top open the season three years ago.

Tennessee at Oregon (2013)

Marcus Mariota threw for four touchdowns and 459 passing yards as the Oregon Ducks overpowered Tennessee in 2013. Tennessee fans got to see the Volunteers build a 7-0 first quarter lead, but that’s all the good news for Tennessee. Oregon scored the next 59 points and won 59-14.

Oregon versus LSU (2011)

Oregon lost to LSU 40-27 in 2011. The Tigers went on to lose to Alabama in the national championship game. LSU had an excellent defense, but still allowed a lot of points to Chip Kelly and Oregon’s offense.

The Ducks would score over 30 points in every other game during the 2011 season. Oregon went on to win the Pac-12 championship and the Rose Bowl.

Oregon versus Auburn (2011)

Oregon lost to Cam Newton and Auburn in the 2011 BCS national championship. The Ducks scored to tie up the game with under three minutes left, but later Auburn running back Michael Dyer controversially rolled over an Oregon defender and helped set up Auburn’s game-winning field goal.

Auburn won 22-19, but Oregon capped off an excellent season. The Ducks are arguably the top college football program to not recently win a national championship.

Oregon at Tennessee (2010)

Oregon embarrassed Tennessee early in the 2010 college football season. Tennessee was not ready for Oregon’s speed. The Ducks fell behind 13-3, but scored the game’s final 45 points. Oregon defeated Tennessee 48-13. The Ducks outscored the Vols 107-27 in their two meetings during the 2010s.

Bonus: Oregon at Georgia (1977)

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated Oregon 27-16 back in 1977. The Ducks traveled all the way to Athens for the contest, which was pretty rare back in the 1970s.

