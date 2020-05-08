Oregon football lands four-star, All-American OT Bram Walden for class of 2021

Oregon Football just got a lot scarier in 2021.

On Friday, May 8, four-star offensive tackle Bram Walden from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona committed to Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks.

Walden made the announcement on his personal Twitter:

I just want to say thank you to the man above for answering my prayers and leading me to do what's right. All of the obstacles that I had to overcome and all the times I wanted to give up, I was blessed with the strength, courage, and faith to keep following his plan. I'm beyond thankful to be surrounded by amazing people on this journey, always wanting the best for me, with that, I am honored to announce I am 100% committed to the University of Oregon. - Bram Walden.

God Got Me pic.twitter.com/6pV5mZWKDq — Bram Walden (@bramwalden42) May 8, 2020

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound consensus four-star recruit (according to 247sports) had several offers from schools such as Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, as well as every school in the Pac-12 Conference, among others. Walden is the No. 1 rated offensive tackle in the state of Arizona and the No. 13 ranked offensive tackle in the nation (247sports composite).

Duck fans will have to wait until the 2021-2022 season to see Walden in action, but it will be well worth the wait. Walden will learn from one of the best in the business, Mario Cristobal, who just coached two of Oregon's four starting offensive lineman last season onto NFL teams in the 2020 NFL Draft as well as a preseason Heisman hopeful in Penei Sewell.

This commitment comes days after four-star offensive lineman Jonah Miller put Oregon in his top-6. If the Ducks can sign Miller, this duo will be quite the protectors on that Oregon offensive line for years to come.

Let's just say, the Oregon coaching staff was hyped for Walden to commit:

LETS GOOOOOO💚🦆 We are just getting started https://t.co/O1kg9L2XKH — Jackson Powers Light (@bigjax36) May 8, 2020

2021 Oregon Commits- Updated



4* QB Ty Thompson, AZ (6-4, 200)

4* RB Seven McGee, CA (5-11, 180)

4* WR Kyron Ware-Hudson, CA (6-1, 200)

4* OL Bram Walden, AZ (6-4, 270)

4* OL Jackson Light, UT (6-2, 275)

3* DE Terrell Tilmon, TX (6-4, 210)

4* LB Keith Brown, OR (6-1, 235)















— Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) May 8, 2020

