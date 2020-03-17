Oregon football lands another five-star kicker, Race Mahlum

The 2020 Oregon football class just added another five-star recruit to the kicking room.

Kicker/punter Race Mahlum from Mater Dei High School in California is the next member down the "Cali Flock" pipeline.

Tthe 6-foot-2, 175-pound, 18-year-old kicker definitely has a big leg

67 yard punt in my last high school football game🤯 pic.twitter.com/eBGe9OHLEK — Race Mahlum (@raceprescott) December 1, 2019

70 yards in the air with 4.8 seconds of hang time 🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/fGz7vvlK5P — Race Mahlum (@raceprescott) March 7, 2020

In a personal profile Mahlum has with Next College Student Athlete, he writes:

I would love to go to a school that has a great atmosphere in which I can find a balance between the class and the field. I am open to all opportunities but would love to show up on the big stage. I am open to all different types of schools, although I would prefer one with a hierarchy of coaches and courses that challenge me. I look forward to an environment in which I could learn from others, but I would also like to make an impact as soon as possible.

Mahlum will definitely find that kind of environment under Coach Cristobal.

Joining Mahlum in the kicking room is returning kickers Camden Lewis, Henry Katelman and Taylor Koth along with punter Tim Snee. Alongside Mahlum in the 2020 class is five-star kicker Harrison Beattie.

