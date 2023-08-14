Which Oregon football kickers and punters will have the biggest impact for the Ducks?

Oregon kicker Camden Lewis drives the ball in for a field goal as the No. 12 Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Utah Utes in Oregon’s final home game of the season at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

With the return of decorated fifth-year senior place kicker Camden Lewis and junior kickoff specialist Andrew Boyle, Oregon appears to be set at those positions heading into the fall.

Lewis is ranked No. 5 in program history with 302 career points — former running back Royce Freeman is the record-holder with 384 — and his 37 field goals rank fourth all-time and 14 behind Aidan Schneider’s school record of 51.

Boyle averaged 63.6 yards on 75 kickoffs last season with 52 touchbacks.

Matthew Rigney, Luke Dunne and Ross James compete for punter

Who will be punting for the Ducks come Sept. 2 against Portland State remains to be seen, however.

By all accounts, there is an on-going three-way battle for that job between grad transfer Matthew Rigney from Austin Peay, freshman Luke Dunne and returning redshirt-sophomore Ross James.

“We've got three that I think have a chance to be pretty good,” Oregon special teams coach Joe Lorig said. “They still have plenty to prove, but I think we have the talent and we can be competitive.”

The Ducks were ranked 11th in the Pac-12 last season in net yards per punt at 35.69 — a number they’d obviously like to improve.

Rigney is the most experienced among the three punters. His 2022 average of 40.89 yards is the fourth-best single-season mark in Austin Peay history and his career average of 39.63 yards is the school record.

“He's got a lot of a game experience so it kind of provides you a little bit of an insurance policy,” Lorig said. “He’s a guy that's done it at a high level before.”

Dunne is the youngest of the group but also the most intriguing. The Australian is 6-foot-6, 210 pounds with a strong leg.

“It’s just all new to him, you know?” Lorig said. “He’s a really high-level player. It's just going to be how fast he can pick things up.”

James punted eight times last season for an average of 41.88 yards.

“The unknown at this position that’s hard for people to understand that haven't done it, is going into Autzen Stadium ... and performing in that environment,” Lorig said. “It’s the hardest thing for a special teams guy. You try to put pressure on those guys, but until you're in that situation, it's really difficult to evaluate to be honest with you. Again, you put them in as much as you can, but there's nothing like doing it for real on game day.”

Ducks have big shoes to fill at long snapper

Oregon has big shoes to fill with the loss of five-year starting long snapper Karsten Battles. The Ducks have four long snappers on the roster but 6-3, 227-pound sophomore Luke Basso from Lakeridge High in Lake Oswego has been catching the eye of his teammates and coaches.

“Luke does have the upper hand just being here so long,” Lorig said. “He's really talented, really fun kid to coach. ... He's living his dream right now, so it's really cool to be around him. But it’s competitive.”

Battling Basso for the starting spot are Central Washington transfer Colson Brunner, freshman Nick Duzansky, a 2023 recruit who was rated as the No. 7 prep long snapper in the nation by Rubio Long Snapping, and freshman Keller Stafford.

Oregon kicker Grant Meadors kicks during practice with the Ducks Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Eugene.

Oregon newcomer Grant Meadors one to watch

The Ducks appear to have their kicker-in-waiting in freshman Grant Meadors, who was rated by Chris Sailer Kicking as the No. 1 prep kicker in the nation this past recruiting cycle. He was also ranked ninth overall by 247Sports.

Number to know

88 — That’s how many consecutive PATs Lewis has converted, a streak that began on Oct. 23, 2021 against UCLA. Not that Lewis was inaccurate before then. The fifth-year senior has missed just one PAT in the past three seasons and is 191-194 in his career.

