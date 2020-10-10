Oregon Football jersey numbers, roster changes heading into 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Before the 2020 Pac-12 football season kicks off in less than one month, a few Oregon Ducks will be sporting New Jersey numbers.

Let’s get you caught up:

Senior CB Deommodore Lenoir is now wearing #0.

Senior DT Jordon Scott is now wearing #3

Senior S Nick Pickett is now wearing #6

Freshman CB Dontae Manning is now wearing #8

Junior Daewood Davis (#17) is now listed as WR/CB

Freshman Jaylen Smith (#53) is now listed as OL/DT

A few notes on these changes.

This is the first season that jersey No. 0 is allowed in college football. After the 2020 Rose Bowl, Deommodore announced he would forgo the 2021 NFL Draft and return to Oregon for his senior season. Unfortunately, the uncertainty in the Pac-12 regarding the 2020 football season and fall sports caused several college players to opt out, including Lenoir. However, he then decided to opt back into the 2020 season, which is a big deal for this Oregon secondary who will be without Jevon Holland, Thomas Graham Jr. and Brady Breeze this season.

Lenoir began his college career in jersey No. 15, then No. 6 and now No. 0.

Pickett wore No. 16 his first three years at Oregon. Because Lenoir made the switch to No. 0, he will now sport No. 6 in the secondary.

Manning will sports No. 8 which is an important number in the Oregon Football program worn by Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota and last season by Holland.

Davis is a ‘Swiss army knife’ for the Ducks having both experience and impact on the offense at wide receiver and on defense as a corner.

Head coach Mario Cristobal, an offensive line guru, has some decisions to make in 2020 with all five spots on the line open. He stated on Friday after the first day of training camp that defensive lineman Jaylen Smith spent time working with the offensive line.

