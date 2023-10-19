Oregon football injury update and what's on the line for No. 9 Ducks vs. Washington State

No. 9 Oregon (5-1, 2-1) vs. Washington State (4-2, 1-2)

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Autzen Stadium

How to watch: TV — ABC. Radio — KUJZ-FM (95.3) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Odds: Oregon is a 20-point favorite

What's at stake for Oregon football?

Oregon is back home for its first game at Autzen Stadium in four weeks and looking to get back on track after a tough weekend in Seattle.

That loss to Washington last Saturday has put the Ducks in a position where they have no room for error over the next six weeks if they want any chance of playing in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 1 in Las Vegas, or be one of the four teams to make the College Football Playoffs — a long shot, for sure, but not yet out of the question.

In other words, every game from here on out is a must-win for Oregon to achieve those goals.

"We are certainly excited about this week going against Washington State," Lanning said. "A good team that's been really explosive on offense. It took everything we had last year to be able to go battle and compete against these guys. I know that they'll put a great product on the field Saturday."

Oregon Ducks air attack led by lethal combo

Last week's loss to Washington did little to take the shine off the sensational seasons underway by quarterback Bo Nix or wide receiver Troy Franklin.

Nix, the fifth-year senior, is the most experienced quarterback in college football and his start on Saturday will set the NCAA all-time record for games started by a quarterback at 54.

His 12,640 career passing yards is ranked No. 3 among active players. He also ranks 15th in NCAA history in career total yards (14,120), is tied for 19th in completions (1,086), and is tied for 29th in total touchdowns (119).

Nix has completed 164-of-207 passes for 1,796 yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception this season. He is the FBS leader with a completion percentage of 79.2%, and ranks fifth in passing efficiency (184.7), is tied for sixth in TD passes and is 10th in yards per game at 299.3.

Franklin has been Nix's favorite target this season. The junior pass catcher has 40 receptions for 689 yards and eight touchdowns. Against the Huskies, he had eight catches for a career-high 154 yards and one score.

Franklin enters Saturday with at least one reception in 23 consecutive games, and multiple catches in 19 of his last 20 game. He also has at least one touchdown catch in nine of his last 10 games and 12 total during that stretch.

He is five TD catches away from the Oregon career record of 24 held by Josh Huff, Keenan Howry, Jeff Maehl and Cristin McLemore.

Franklin is also closing in on the program record for career 100-yard receiving games. He has eight and the record of 11 is held by Demetrius Williams.

Oregon's pass defense best in Pac-12

The Ducks lead the conference in passing yards allowed per game (180.7) and yards allowed per pass attempt (5.5). They performed well against two of the nation's premier QBs, or at least, better than most.

Last week they held the Huskies — who were averaging an NCAA-leading 446.4 passing yards per game — to 316 passing yards. Last month Oregon held Colorado's Shedeur Sanders to 159 passing yards — 258yards below his 417 average at the time.

"We've certainly affected the quarterback a lot more this year," Lanning said. "And again, it's twofold. It's what we're doing better schematically, it's what we have from a personnel standpoint on our team, and it's our players embracing improvement."

Next up is WSU's Cam Ward, who has thrown for 1,778 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. Last season against the Ducks he threw for 375 yards, two TDs and two interceptions.

"This will be probably our toughest challenge, at least so far this season, for containing the quarterback because of how he extends plays," Lanning said. "Their offense is a timing offense. So when those plays do get extended, you don't always know where these wideouts are going. You don't know where they're going to be. It's really scramble offense sometimes in those moments, and that's really hard to defend. So we have to do an elite job of it this Saturday for us to be effective and that'll be a big piece of this game."

Oregon football injury updates

Oregon is down a safety as fifth-year senior Bryan Addison has stepped away from the program, Lanning announced this week.

"B.A. right now, he's taking a break for himself for personal reasons," Lanning said. "I won't discuss that beyond that."

Addison started the first four games but was absent against Stanford on Sept. 30 and didn't play against Washington. He has 11 tackles and an interception this season.

Good news for Oregon is starting cornerback Jahlil Florence, who left the game against the Huskies in the second half with an injury, has been practicing this week.

"It looks like he'll be fine," Lanning said.

Oregon's last game vs. Washington State

In the most dramatic win of last season, the Ducks scored 29 points in the fourth quarter and rallied from a 12-point deficit in the final four minutes to beat the Cougars in Pullman, 44-41.

Trailing 34-22, Nix threw TD passes of 1 yard to Cam McCormick with 3:48 to play, and 50 yards to Franklin with 1:21 to play as Oregon went up 37-34. Linebacker Mase Funa sealed the win with a 27-yard pick-six with 1:01 left.

It was the fourth-largest fourth-quarter comeback in Oregon history and the Ducks won for the ninth time when trailing by double digits in the final period.

"It was a pretty tough environment to play and very loud, man, they got on us early on," running back Bucky Irving said. "We can't get off to a slow start. You got to come in and do it."

Per game statistical comparison

Scoring offense: Oregon, 48.5 points per game; Washington State, 34.3

Scoring defense: Oregon, 15.8 points allowed per game; Washington State, 28.5

Total offense: Oregon, 553.3 yards per game; Washington State, 429.8

Total defense: Oregon, 282.2 yards allowed per game; Washington State, 419.3

Rushing offense: Oregon, 221.7 yards per game; Washington State, 92.2

Rushing defense: Oregon, 101.5 yards allowed per game; Washington State 147.0

Pass offense: Oregon 331.7 yards per game; Washington State, 337.7

Pass defense: Oregon, 180.67 yards allowed per game; Washington State, 272.3

Turnover margin: Oregon, plus-6; Washington State, minus-4

Third-down conversion: Oregon, 53.5%; Washington State, 48.7%

Opponent's third-down conversion: Oregon, 34.5%; Washington State, 41.2%

Penalties: Oregon, 6.8 per game; Washington State, 5.3

