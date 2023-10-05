Oregon football to host Ohio State, Michigan State, and play at Michigan in 2024

The Big Ten has announced Oregon's football team’s home and away conference matchups for 2024 through 2028.

Set to join the conference next August, the Ducks will host five conference opponents at Autzen Stadium in their inaugural season: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State and Washington.

They will head out on the road for Michigan, Purdue, UCLA and Wisconsin.

After Ohio State’s trip to Eugene was axed during the height of the pandemic, the Buckeyes will make their first trip to Eugene since 1967.

The Ducks will also play nonconference games against Texas Tech, Idaho and Boise State, all at home, and Hawaii on the road, making a 13-game regular season schedule.

Oregon’s matchups with Maryland in 2024 and Rutgers in 2025 will be the first in program history against each school.

Big Ten Oregon matchups by year

2024

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State, Washington

Away: Michigan, Purdue, UCLA, Wisconsin

2025

Home: Indiana, Minnesota, USC, Wisconsin

Away: Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington

2026

Home: Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, UCLA, Washington

Away: Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, USC

2027

Home: Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue

Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, UCLA, Washington

2028

Home: Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, USC, Washington

Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com, and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Big Ten releases future conference matchups for Oregon Ducks football