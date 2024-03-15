Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning on first spring practice: ‘A lot to clean up’
Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning talks about what he saw during the Ducks' first day of spring practice on Thursday in Eugene.
Nate Oates will be head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide for "many years to come," athletic director Greg Byrne said.
Rain wreaked havoc on Friday in Arizona.
The Wolfpack will face UNC in the final.
Gerrit Cole will miss at least the first month of the season.
It's finally here — Scott Pianowski offers a complete blueprint to crushing your fantasy baseball drafts and building successful teams for the 2024 MLB season.
Michigan went 8-24 in 2023-24.
Executives from the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame agreed Friday to a new contract with ESPN that will begin in 2026.
The star Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle is calling it a career.
The pair received extensions through the 2027 season.
Paul Skenes continues to show elite stuff.
Of course we have to do winners and losers for the first week of NFL free agency. No better co-host than Dalton Del Don to join Matt Harmon on this traditional endeavor. Del Don and Harmon identify which teams, players and fantasy ecosystems improved the most this week and which took a step back.
March Madness is on the horizon, and after a season where officiating has often been questioned, the spotlight is on college basketball referees.
Two rules issues involving drops dogged McIlroy, who nonetheless managed to finish the Players' first day in a tie for the lead.
The match is halted until officials can figure out a Plan Bee.
With nearly every major running back free agent joining a new team, fantasy analyst Andy Behrens reveals where he thinks they should be drafted for the 2024 season.
Coleman was unable to save the life of his dog, Hammer, in the fire.
Desmond Ridder is on the move.
Johnson had a challenging path to the NBA that included falling to the 20th selection in the 2021 draft, but he is now making the most of his opportunity with Atlanta.
Fans attending Thursday's game will receive a voucher to pick up the Jágr bobblehead at a later date.
Presidents in the ACC and Big 12 have voted to authorize their commissioners to adopt the future framework related to a new CFP.