Oregon football game times announced for 2024 non-conference slate

This coming football season is going to have so many changes and one of the stranger ones as far as Oregon is concerned is playing the Oregon State Beavers in September and not in November.

Conference or non-conference, the Oregon-Oregon State game will always be one of the bigger games on the schedule and this year’s game, on Sept. 14, has a game time and a network.

The Civil War for 2024 will be on Fox with a great time of 12:30 pm for the kickoff. While it’s different, a daytime kick in the middle of September should provide for some great sunny weather and temperatures.

It’ll also be great for the Beavers to have a major network televise the game for their exposure as well. The rest of OSU’s home games, as with Washington State, will be on the CW Network.

Oregon also announced several other game times and networks as well.

The first game of the season against Idaho (Aug. 31) will be on the Big Ten Network at 4:30. In the very next week on Sept. 7, the Ducks host Boise State set for 7:30 on the streaming service Peacock.

Oregon’s first Big Ten game inside Autzen will be on a Friday, Oct. 4 against Michigan State on Fox at 6 pm. For their second Friday game, the Ducks will go to Purdue Oct. 18, also on Fox at 6 pm.

When the Ducks host Illinois on Oct. 26, the game time hasn’t been officially determined yet, but it will be either 12:30 pm, 1 pm or 4:30 pm.

All times are Pacific.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire