Oregon football fan day on Saturday: What you need to know

There are 32 days until Oregon football kicks off the 2019 season and the anticipation is palpable. Quarterback Justin Herbert enters his final season as a Duck with a streak of 28 consecutive games with a touchdown pass, the longest in the nation. His veteran offensive line is projected to be the best in the country and he utilized the summer break to better connect with his receivers. His leadership skills have grown immensely, altering the perception of his shy personality. He is receiving instruction from legends at his position.

Long story short, Herbert is putting it all together for an epic senior season that could be record shattering.

Saturday is your chance to get a photo and autograph from the Duck star.

From the UO Athletic Department:

Fans can get their first look at this year's Oregon football squad as fall camp gets underway at the annual fan day on Saturday, Aug. 3. The day will begin with an open practice from 10 a.m. to noon and be followed by autographs and inflatables inside the Moshofsky Center from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Members of the both the offense and defense will be on hand to sign autographs from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. In addition to autographs, fans can enjoy the inflatable obstacle course, giant slide, bounce house and more.

Football season-ticket holders with pre-acquired Fan Day tickets will be allowed to enter the Moshofsky Center promptly at 12 p.m. Once that group has passed through the doors, the general public will be admitted. Fans will enter at the southeast corner of the Moshofsky Center.

Season ticket holders and DAF donors can click here for early entry passes. Passes are limited to two per person.

The team will practice on the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex (HDC) Fields, located on the west end of the HDC, starting at 10 a.m. Fans wishing to attend should enter the practice fields through the northeast entrance to the field which is accessible from the courtyard between the HDC, the Casanova Center and the Moshofsky Center. No cameras or videotaping are allowed.

The East Lot adjacent to Autzen Stadium will open for parking at 9 a.m. No concessions will be available.

Fans are asked to limit their requests to one autographed item per player, to ensure that as many fans as possible can be accommodated. Also, players are being made available for autographs but not for photo opportunities with fans, again to better serve the largest number of autograph requests.



