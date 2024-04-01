Oregon football expected to lose running backs coach Carlos Locklyn to Ohio State

Oregon running backs coach Carlos Locklyn calls to players Thursday, April 14, 2022, during practice with the Ducks at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene.

It appears Oregon will be down one assistant coach when spring football practice resumes Tuesday.

According to a late Sunday report bv 247Sports, running backs coach Carlos Locklyn is expected to take the same job at Ohio State, a report confirmed by The Columbus Dispatch.

Locklyn has been at Oregon since joining Dan Lanning's initial staff in 2022.

He signed a contract extension with the Ducks last month that went through the 2026 season.

If Locklyn takes the Buckeyes' job, he won't be away from Eugene for long. Ohio State will play Oregon at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12.

