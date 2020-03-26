Oregon football DL Jordon Scott helping out the youth and homeless in Florida

In times like this, any help is a big help.

The coronavirus pandemic is impacting everyone, no matter the situation, and Jordon Scott is stepping up.

The Oregon football senior defensive lineman, along with his mom, are doing their part in the Florida community in this troubling time by handing out pizza, chips and soda to the youth and homeless of South St. Petersburg.

Yesterday we had the pleasure of giving back to our community!! Thanks to Anjola & @Fat_Mac34 for volunteering with me! We passed out over 2400 slices of pizza along with chips and sodas to the youth and homeless of South St. Pete!! pic.twitter.com/8fDsMIe34z — Kim (@fatmacsmom) March 26, 2020

Doing God's work!!! That's what it's all about‼️‼️Glad to see @Fat_Mac34 embody what it means to be a servant leader and a tremendous student athlete. https://t.co/02ldVHsvLr — Jeff Eaton (@EatonStrength) March 26, 2020

Scott embodies what it means to be a 'Man of Oregon.'

It's approximately a 26-minute drive from St. Petersburg to Largo, Florida, where Scott is from.

The 6-foot-1, 325-pound defensive tackle announced in January that he would forgo the 2020 NFL Draft and return to Oregon for his senior season, along with Austin Faoliu, Thomas Graham Jr. and Deommodore Lenoir.

He appeared in 14 games as a junior and recorded 14 solo tackles, 18 assisted tackles and zero sacks. Despite those relatively small stats, Scott draws a lot of attention and double teams from opposing offensive lines.

