Oregon football defense talks preparing to play Liberty Flames in the Fiesta Bowl

The cannon-armed Flacco hasn't been perfect, but the Browns don't need perfect, especially with their defense.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to the College Football Playoff isn't an overnight success story.
Jorge Martin presents the championship week Running Back Report, making recommendations that could win titles.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the best players of the four-team playoff era.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals important findings that could lead to victory in championship week matchups.
We'll need all the lineup help we can get in fantasy football championship week. Let Dalton Del Don show you the way.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
In a Sugar Bowl loaded with weapons, it'll be the big boys that'll decide the outcome.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
It's the money weekend. If you gotten this far you're likely playing for a fantasy championship and eternal glory. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski provide all the fantasy insight you need for this important weekend and identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 17.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
The Browns didn't allow Deshaun Watson's injury to ruin their season.
Nick Saban's apparently taking no chances with a trip to the national title game at stake.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
Milroe's two wins away from a national championship and letting his past doubters know it.