Oregon football wearing 'Nightmare Green' uniform combo vs. Stanford

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks will officially kickoff the 2020 football season on Saturday hosting the Stanford Cardinal which means that the first uniform combination has officially been unveiled.

Last season, Nike introduced a new ‘nightmare green’ look to the already impressive and deep uniform arsenal in Eugene, Oregon.

On Saturday, the Ducks will be dawning that nightmare green jersey, pants with their yellow-winged helmets and nightmare green and yellow accents.

Kickoff time vs. Stanford is at 4:30 p.m. (PT) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.