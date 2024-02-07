Oregon football’s Dan Lanning on 2024 recruiting class: ‘Most talented roster I’ve had’

Though 2024's version of National Signing Day was uneventful for Dan Lanning and the Oregon football team, it still put some finality on one of the Ducks' highest-regarded recruiting classes in program history.

247Sports' Composite rankings, which combines the rankings from 247Sports, Rivals.com, ESPN, and more to provide a consensus for team and player rankings, lists the Ducks as the third-best class in the country, behind just Georgia and Alabama.

Oregon's 29-player class is comprised of 22 consensus four-star recruits, six three-star prospects, and a two-star punter.

West Linn's Gage Hurych signs to play at Oregon

Over two dozen of those 29 players had signed during the early signing period in December, with just three-star kicker Gage Hurych of West Linn and four-star receiver Gatlin Bair signing during the latter signing day Wednesday.

Hurych is viewed as a five-star prospect and the No. 32 kicking recruit nationally by Chris Sailer Kicking, and rated as the No. 21 kicking prospect by 247Sports. The Oregon-native made eight field goals as a junior in 2022 and recorded touchbacks on 88% of his kickoffs.

Bair was one of the last major recruits available after originally committing to Boise State last year before a coaching change. Reportedly connected to Michigan and the Ducks, one of the fastest players in the 2024 class committed to Eugene just before signing day. Bair set track state records in Idaho with 10.15 100-meter and 20.56 200-meter times, though he told outlets he would likely not pursue track at Oregon.

The Idaho-native will not join Oregon's roster until after he completes a two-year LDS mission. His NLI binds him to Oregon for one academic year, which means he'll return to college football in 2026 free to join any program, but Bair told SBLive as long as Lanning remains at Oregon, he fully intends to honor his commitment.

The Ducks also have one of the top incoming transfer classes in the country, coming in at No. 3 in 247Sports' team rankings. You can follow along with The Register-Guard's transfer portal tracker.

Oregon football's Dan Lanning on 2024 team: 'We have a lot of talent on this roster'

With the 2024 class now mostly behind him, Lanning sat down with Oregon's radio crew, Jerry Allen and Joey McMurray, to talk the Ducks' latest class.

He didn't mince words when talking about what 2024 could look like for the Ducks.

"We gotta go play games and see how we play as a team, but we have a lot of talent on this roster," Lanning said. "It is the most talented roster I've had since we've been here."

When asked whether Oregon's 2024 team has a championship roster, Lanning said the work is just getting started on building for this fall.

"I do think that we have the pieces to the puzzle that are gonna allow us to have a really good team and what that looks like, time will tell," he said. "It's gonna be about our offseason work. You don't win a game on paper. You've got to go practice, you got to become a team and that's the process over the next few months for us is building a team."

Oregon football's spring game set

Oregon's annual spring game is set for April 27 at Autzen Stadium. Game time and broadcast information have not yet been announced.

Oregon football's 2024 signing class

Name / Position Rating School / Hometown Height, Weight Gatlin Bair / WR ★★★★ Burley / Burley, ID 6-1, 194 Aydin Breland / DL ★★★★ Mater Dei / Santa Ana, CA 6-5, 290 Devin Brooks / OL ★★★★ Clackamas / Clackamas, OR 6-4, 290 Fox Crader / OL ★★★★ Evergreen / Vancouver, WA 6-6, 285 Trent Ferguson / OL ★★★ West Salem / Salem, OR 6-7, 300 Dakoda Fields / CB ★★★★ Junipero Serra / Gardena, CA 6-2, 185 Aaron Flowers / DB ★★★★ Forney / Forney, TX 6-0, 202 Tionne Gray / DL ★★★★ Hazelwood Central / Florissant, MO 6-6, 295 Dillon Gresham / WR ★★★★ San Jacinto / San Jacinto, CA 6-0, 175 Gage Hurych / K ★★★ West Linn / West Linn, OR 6-1, 175 Jericho Johnson / DL ★★★★ Armijo / Fairfield, CA 6-3, 366 Jaxson Jones / EDGE ★★★★ Yuma Catholic / Yuma, AZ 6-3, 215 Tyler Kinsman / P ★★ Skyview / Nampa, ID 6-5, 225 Sione Laulea / CB ★★★★ College of San Mateo / San Mateo, CA 6-4, 185 Kingston Lopa / LB ★★★★ Grant Union / Sacramento, CA 6-5, 190 Jeremiah McClellan / WR ★★★★ Christian Brothers College / Saint Louis, MO 6-0, 190 JacQawn McRoy / OT ★★★★ Clay-Chalkville / Pinson, AL 6-8, 365 Luka Moga / QB ★★★ Sunnyslope / Phoenix, AZ 6-2, 190 Kamar Mothudi / LB ★★★★ Los Alamitos / Los Alamitos, CA 6-2, 228 Ify Obidegwu / CB ★★★★ St. Frances Academy / Baltimore, MD 6-2, 190 Ryan Pellum / WR ★★★★ Millikan / Long Beach, CA 5-11, 170 Brayden Platt / LB ★★★★ Yelm / Yelm, WA 6-1, 222 A.J. Pugliano / TE ★★★ North Medford / Medford, OR 6-4, 220 Jack Ressler / WR ★★★ Mater Dei / Santa Ana, CA 5-11, 195 Da'Jaun Riggs / RB ★★★ St. John's / Washington, DC 6-0, 202 Elijah Rushing / EDGE ★★★★ Salpointe Catholic / Tucson, AZ 6-6, 251 Roger Saleapaga / WR ★★★★ Orem / Orem, UT 6-4, 220 Xadavien Sims / DL ★★★★ Durant / Durant, OK 6-3, 275 Dylan Williams / LB ★★★★ Long Beach Poly, CA 6-3, 210

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks football signs top-5 recruiting class heading into 2024