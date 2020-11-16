Oregon football coaching staff to wear “Ohana” swag on Saturday against UCLA originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Ohana means family!

Who said the Oregon Ducks football players are the only ones to get cool new swag and uniforms on game days?

Ahead of Saturday’s contest against the UCLA Bruins, the Oregon football staff will be sporting this new “Ohana” coaching gear on the sidelines.

The 2019 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame inductee and Oregon defensive line coach Joe Salave’a sports the new line well!

Fans can purchase items from this line here.

Does this black and highlighter-green color way mean the Ducks will be breaking out these uniforms from 2018?

The last time Oregon hosted UCLA, the team wore the all black Jordan x Nike uniforms so it would be fitting should the Ducks break out black uniforms again vs. the Bruins in Eugene, Oregon.

Kickoff time between the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (2-0) and UCLA Bruins (1-1) is still yet to be determined for this Saturday at Autzen Stadium.