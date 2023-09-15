Oregon football coach Dan Lanning on going for two early in the game
Oregon coach Dan Lanning talks the decision to go for two point conversions early in the game following two weeks of successful early game conversions
Oregon coach Dan Lanning talks the decision to go for two point conversions early in the game following two weeks of successful early game conversions
Andy Behrens tries to help your fantasy football night terrors by gauging the level of panic we should have with some players off to a slow start.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
It's the first meeting between the teams since the Terps left the ACC.
The NFL needs to change its rule on fumbling out of the end zone.
The Rams rookie went from 7% to 75% rostered in Yahoo leagues this week.
Week 2 has arrived! On the pod we continue our Football Friday tradition of providing a 'Fantasy Viewer's guide' to the action. 4 for 4's Jennifer Eakins joins Matt Harmon to identify the games you need to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
The Vikings star is on pace for 2,627 receiving yards this season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick their favorite college football Week 3 games against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
Colorado is a 23.5-point favorite over the Rams ahead of Saturday's game on ESPN.
"I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated," the wideout wrote in a series of social media posts.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Dalton Del Don reveals his favorite Daily Fantasy plays for Week 2 lineups, including leaning on the Jaguars.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk highlights some key players who look poised to disappoint in Week 2.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Last Great Colosseum” for a playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
Our analysts reveal the fantasy takes they have the most conviction for heading into Week 2 to help you feel more confident about the lineup decisions ahead.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big NFC matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.
What will Week 3 of the college football season have in store?