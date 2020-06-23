Oregon football center Logan Sagapolu can deadlift the weight of an African buffalo

Oregon football head coach Mario Cristobal did say he wanted monsters in the trenches…

How about a center who can dead lift 705 pounds?

Just to compare, 705 pounds is the equivalent of a full grown African buffalo.

Logan Sagapolu, a 6-foot-3, 340-pound center from Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah, got in one last workout before making his way to Eugene, Oregon. That workout was something else.

Last workout in the Sagapolu Office with a PR of 705 on the deadlift. He is now HOME at the University of Oregon! Fa'amalosi Pea O'e Big Uso!!! Alofa Tele Ia O'e Lo'u Atali'i Pele. GO Ducks! ⁦@lsagapolu77⁩ ⁦@_hsagapolu⁩ ⁦@AlemaSagapolu⁩ pic.twitter.com/IFmejHwYuB — Tavita & Upuia Sagapolu (@tavita_upuia) June 22, 2020

The three-star center signed with the Ducks as a part of the 2019 class and is ranked the fourth-best prospect from the state of Utah, according to the 247sports composite rankings.

The coronavirus pandemic forced Sagapolu to return early from his two-year mission in Hawaii after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recalled thousands of missionaries.

HONOLULU, HAWAII mission‼️😆 Hawaii here I come😎🌴🤙 pic.twitter.com/7yuWHlUXDd — Logan Sagapolu (@lsagapolu77) April 11, 2019

He was scheduled to return to the mainland in December, but will instead have a chance to enroll in college early.

Oregon offensive line coach Alex Mirabal is excited to have Sagapolu back.

2 years waiting on the BIG USO to return!!! OWN THE ‘A' GAPS! https://t.co/ltKQi71Jk6 — Alex Mirabal (@CoachMirabal) June 5, 2020

Future teammate.. current brother 💚🦆 https://t.co/obVnhb2Awh — Jackson Powers Light (@bigjax36) June 5, 2020

Sagapolu held offers from Utah, Arizona, Washington State, Oklahoma, USC and Washington amongst others before deciding on Cristobal and the Ducks.

Cristobal is getting his wish granted of more monsters in the trenches.

