Oregon football cancels upcoming public scrimmage in Hillsboro

For those of you who were planning on attending Oregon football's in the greater Portland area on Saturday, March 14th, the event has been cancelled due to the evolving impacts of the coronavirus.

The scrimmage was to take place at Hillsboro Stadium just outside of Portland.

Here is a statement from Oregon Athletics on the situation:

Out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans, the University of Oregon football practice scheduled for Saturday in Hillsboro has been cancelled. We love the annual tradition of hosting an open spring football practice in the Portland area and the opportunity it provides our program to interact with the best fan base in college football. We look forward to continuing this tradition next spring. We thank our passionate and loyal Duck fans for their understanding as we all face the challenges of the coronavirus. - Oregon Athletics

The Ducks held their first spring practice on March 5th.

The Oregon Spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m. (PT) in Autzen Stadium.

According to GoDucks.com, Oregon Athletics announced event modifications pertaining to home events and fan attendance, credentialed media, recruits, etc.

