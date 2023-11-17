Oregon football at ASU Sun Devils picks, predictions, odds: What national media are saying

No. 6 Oregon football will be gunning for their fifth straight victory when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe at 1 p.m. Saturday.

As of Thursday, Fanduel Sportsbook has the Ducks as 23.5-point favorites on the road. Oregon is -2300 on the moneyline while Arizona State is +1060. The over/under (point total) is set at 54.5.

The Ducks are coming off a 36-27 win over USC in Eugene, while the Sun Devils defeated UCLA 17-7 last week.

Here's what national media are saying ahead of Saturday's game.

Bill Bender writes: “Oregon continues to burn through opponents with a high-powered offense that ranks second in the FBS with 540 total yards per game. Bo Nix is in the Heisman Trophy conversation, and the Ducks are one of two teams that averages more than 300 passing yards and 200 rushing yards per game. Arizona State is at home, and the Sun Devils are 3-0 against the spread as an underdog of 14 points or more. This is a tough call, but Oregon continues to make its case as the best one-loss team in the FBS."

Pick: Oregon wins, 49-21.

The measurement of a team’s strength and how many points above or below an average team is favors Oregon, giving them a 96.4% chance to win outright. It does note Arizona State is 4-3-1 against the spread this season, while Oregon is 6-1-1.

FPI prediction: Oregon by 28.9

David Kenyon writes: “Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham served as Oregon’s offensive coordinator last season and began to unleash the best version of Bo Nix. In that respect, this is a fun reunion. On the field, however, ASU likely won’t be enjoying much against a torrid Oregon offense and pesky defense."

Prediction: Oregon 37, Arizona State 20

Chris “The Bear” Fallica writes: “There’s a long list of recent struggles in the state of Arizona for the Ducks, and this is likely too many points here, as Oregon has the Civil War next week and potentially a Pac-12 title game in a couple of weeks. Often, when teams are on the outside of the CFP top four looking in, they tend to press and try to put up a big number to impress the committee. But outside of getting drilled at Utah when the QB situation was a complete disaster, ASU has played really well since the final week of September. I’ll take the points.

Pick: Arizona State (+24) to lose by fewer than 24 points (or win outright)

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks football at Arizona State Sun Devils betting odds