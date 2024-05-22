Oregon football announces times for Big Ten games vs. Michigan State, Purdue

As the offseason goes on, we’ve started to see a few times and broadcast partners be released for games in the 2024 season, and the first few are being released for the Oregon Ducks.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Ducks announced that their game against the Michigan State Spartans, taking place on Friday, October 4, would take place at 6 p.m. PT and be televised by Fox.

Similarly, Oregon’s game against Purdue on Friday, October 16, will also be televised by Fox, kicking off at 5 p.m. PT.

We’ve known for several months now what the entire 2024 schedule will look like for Dan Lanning and the Ducks in their first year as Big Ten members, but now we’re starting to see what time slots they will occupy.

Under the lights. Oregon’s games at home vs. Michigan State and at Purdue have been moved to Friday nights on FOX. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/sMpiMeEHB3 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) May 22, 2024

It’s not hard to believe that these two Friday night games will have the eyeballs of the nation on the green and yellow.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire