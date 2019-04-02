Oregon football adds Juwan Johnson to bolster receiving corps originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

EUGENE, Ore. – Head coach Mario Cristobal has announced that wide receiver Juwan Johnson has signed a financial aid agreement with Oregon and will join the team on the field Thursday morning for its seventh practice of the spring.

A two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Johnson is eligible right away and has one season to play with the Ducks after graduating from Penn State in December with a degree in telecommunications.

Highlighted by at least one catch in 20 of his last 22 games played, Johnson hauled in 81 receptions for 1,123 yards and two touchdowns over his three seasons at Penn State. He was the 32nd player in Penn State history to surpass 1,000 career receiving yards.

"Juwan's a big time addition to our program," Cristobal said. "He fits our DNA in a lot of ways and I'm excited for him to take the field. He'll immediately elevate the competition we have going at wide receiver and the experience he brings to the group and the offensive side of the ball will be extremely beneficial."

Johnson turned in a breakout sophomore campaign in 2017, finishing with 54 receptions for 701 yards, which ranked seventh and ninth in the Big Ten, respectively. The 6-foot-4 wide out had a reception in all 13 games while the Nittany Lions posted a 6-0 record when he hauled in five or more catches. Johnson, who earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media, hauled in a game-winning TD catch as time expired at Iowa as part of Penn State's 11-2 campaign that included a Fiesta Bowl victory.

A native of Glassboro, N.J., Johnson's 81 receptions over his three seasons included 57 that resulted in a first down. In 2017, Johnson also ranked in the top 10 in the Big Ten in 20-yard catches (10 – T8th), first down grabs (38 – T6th), receiving yards in conference play (530 – 6th) and receptions (41 – T6th) in conference contests.