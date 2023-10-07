Oregon football: 3 breakout stars so far this season, and 3 more with potential

Close to midway through the regular season, the No. 8 Oregon football team is unbeaten for the first time in a decade and riding that momentum into a mega-clash with rival No. 7 Washington in Seattle on Oct. 14.

Here's more about three stars for the Ducks so far, and three other players who could break out in the second half of the season.

Cornerback Khyree Jackson

It was a bumpy start for Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson, but the outside corner has settled in nicely the past few games and leads Oregon with two interceptions.

In Oregon’s first road test against Texas Tech, Jackson made a few costly mistakes, including a pass interference that led to a touchdown and a couple of busted coverages.

Since then, he’s been a standout.

He’s been tested in one-on-one coverage on deep balls several times and hasn’t given up a big play, leading Oregon with four passes defended and two interceptions.

Now in the heart of the Ducks’ schedule against some of the top passing offenses in college football, Jackson’s strengths will be tested in the coming weeks.

Running back Jordan James

Jordan James had a relatively modest year as a true freshman last season, taking 46 carries for 189 yards and five touchdowns. James got close to those numbers in Week 1 this season.

Now a sophomore, James has racked up 297 yards on 34 carries through five games, good for 8.7 yards per carry to go along with a team-leading seven touchdowns on the ground.

The sophomore has been a boon for the running backs, who need the depth he provides after Noah Whittington suffered an injury against Colorado that will likely cost him the rest of the season.

With Bucky Irving still the lead back and James to spell him and provide some pop-in goal-line packages, the Oregon tailback room is still in good hands.

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher

Oregon’s local two-sport star Bryce Boettcher also has been a surprise breakout player for the Ducks after playing sparingly last season when he joined the team as a walk-on.

The junior has developed into a cornerstone of the Oregon defense. He is tied for second on the team with 21 total tackles. Boettcher also has 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Boettcher has provided depth at a position the Ducks have needed through five weeks with expected starter and Iowa transfer Jestin Jacobs still nursing an undisclosed injury.

Boettcher is one of Oregon’s best special teams players and should rank near the top of the end-of-season tackle list come December, even if Jacobs returns.

Linebacker Jestin Jacobs

Speaking of Jacobs, the touted Iowa transfer has yet to take the field for the Ducks this season after ranking as one of the top transfer recruits.

Jacobs was a standout at Iowa in 2021, racking up 53 tackles with a pick and a forced fumble in his last fully healthy season with the Hawkeyes. His development was halted in 2022 in the very first game of Iowa’s season when he suffered a soft-tissue injury. He returned two weeks later only to have the injury get worse.

Shortly after, Jacobs had season-ending surgery and transferred to Oregon.

Though he hasn’t played in a full game since 2021, Jacobs is one of the Ducks’ most talented linebackers and should make an impact upon his return.

Receiver Gary Bryant Jr.

No incoming transfer burst onto the scene quite like Gary Bryant Jr. in Oregon’s first game against Portland State. Through five games, the former USC Trojan has caught seven passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the win and looked like a steady option both inside and out at receiver.

Junior star Troy Franklin is far and away Oregon’s top receiver with 535 yards and seven touchdowns, but Bryant ranks second in the team with 18 receptions for 227 yards.

Bryant also has taken on primary kick returning duties and has four kicks returned for an average of 20.3 yards. An electric option in the slot, post and back deep for kick returns, Bryant could be due for some explosive plays the second half of the year.

Edge rusher Teitum Tuioti

True freshman and Sheldon High graduate Teitum Tuioti dealt with an injury over the final half of fall camp, but returned with a vengeance.

The edge rusher already has made an impact after returning in Week 2 against Texas Tech, with nine total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

The Ducks have a great mix of young talent to rush the passer to go along with a veteran defensive line that features stalwarts such as Brandon Dorlus, Popo Aumavae and Jordan Burch, and Tuioti has capitalized in the early season.

Tuioti will look to keep that momentum rolling over the back half of the season.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon football: 3 breakout stars so far, and 3 more with potential