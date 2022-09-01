Oregon football 2022 game-by-game schedule predictions by Ducks Wire staff

It’s been an especially long offseason for the Oregon Ducks, and one that has been filled with news and storylines. With one coaching staff out, and another one in, the past handful of months has been a whirlwind for Duck fans to follow.

But now it’s officially game week, and the Georgia Bulldogs are on the docket. This is not just any game, but a massive showdown with the defending national champions, and of course, the former team of Oregon’s new head coach Dan Lanning.

It’s sure to be an unbelievable atmosphere in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, and one that will go a long way in determining what kind of season the Ducks have.

And while this week’s game is one of the most anticipated opening games in the history of the program, there’s a whole season to prepare for. In fact, Week 1 is just one step along a journey that will have many more important and potentially season-altering matchups the rest of the way.

To get you in the mood for another season of Oregon football, we had our staff at Ducks Wire take turns predicting the score and outcome of every game on the schedule.

Here is what Zac, Don, and Andy all said about each game on the docket for 2022.

Saturday, Sept. 3 vs. Georgia

The Predictions

Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel)

Turnovers become an issue for Oregon, and the Georgia defense takes advantage of easy points. Ducks’ defense stands up for the most part, but new offense falters in late comeback attemp.

Georgia 31, Oregon 21

Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley)

Oregon keeps Bo Nix upright in order to make enough plays and the defense schemes up a way to hold Brock Bowers down, forcing UGA’s young receiver corps to step up.

Oregon 34, Georgia 27

Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW)

Dan Lanning’s team struggles a bit on offense against the very defense he helped create in a season-opening loss to the defending champions.

Georgia 29, Oregon 14

Saturday, Sept. 10 vs. Eastern Washington

The Predictions

Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel)

Despite a banged up squad after the Week 1 bout, Oregon’s starters are able to build a lead and let the depth show in Autzen as the Ducks blow out Eastern Washington.

Oregon 63, Eastern Washington 17

Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley)

Dan Lanning has a resounding home debut and Ty Thompson gets some much-needed reps in.

Oregon 55, EWU 14

Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW)

The offense gets going at home against a high-quality FCS opponent, while the defense does enough to keep the Eagles at bay.

Oregon 40, Eastern Washington 21

Saturday, Sept. 17 vs. BYU

The Predictions

Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel)

The Ducks escape disaster and are able to hold off a late comeback attempt from BYU, who can’t convert on the final drive of the game.

Oregon 35, BYU 31

Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley)

The Cougars scare the Ducks, but a special teams play late seals the game for Oregon.

Oregon 31, BYU 27

Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW)

Oregon wins by a touchdown against a very tough BYU team while playing their first big game at Autzen Stadium in the Dan Lanning era.

Oregon 31, BYU 24

Saturday, Sept. 24 at Washington State

The Predictions

Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel)

Oregon starts conference play on a high note and shows that they still own the Pac-12 North. Cougars QB Cameron Ward impresses, but the Ducks’ defense steps up to the plate.

Oregon 42, Washington State 20

Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley)

A lot of people are predicting a WSU win, but the Ducks take down Cougars for the second straight week.

Oregon 45, WSU 24

Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW)

Oregon pulls out a huge victory over Washington State on the Palouse, starting Lanning’s career undefeated in conference play.

Oregon 42, Washington State 24

Saturday, Oct. 1 vs. Stanford

The Predictions

Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel)

The Ducks put last year’s disaster behind them and get revenge on the Cardinal. While Stanford is better than a year ago, Oregon puts it on them in this one.

Oregon 38, Stanford 17

Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley)

The Ducks are due for a letdown sometime in 2022 and this could be the one.

Stanford 24, Oregon 21

Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW)

Another home victory for the Ducks, although Stanford could keep this one close.

Oregon 24, Stanford 21

Saturday, Oct. 8 at Arizona

The Predictions

Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel)

A lot of promising Oregon seasons have crumbled at the hands of the Wildcats. Not this year. Oregon pulls out a thriller against an up-and-coming squad.

Oregon 27, Arizona 24

Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley)

Oregon rebounds nicely over the lowly Cats.

Oregon 49, Arizona 13

Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW)

Another big road victory for Lanning’s squad, as the Ducks get a few manageable road contests to begin the Pac-12 season.

Oregon 45, Arizona 21

Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. UCLA

The Predictions

Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel)

Oregon falls behind early and puts a promising season in jeopardy, but Bo Nix leads a second-half comeback that gives the Ducks a thrilling win at home.

Oregon 28, UCLA 27

Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley)

Ducks grab an early lead and hold off DTR and the Bruins late to get the win.

Oregon 35, UCLA 31

Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW)

The Ducks finally fall in conference play, losing a very close matchup to old friend Chip Kelly at Autzen Stadium.

UCLA 31, Oregon 29

Saturday, Oct. 29 at California

The Predictions

Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel)

A sneaky upset pick for a lot of people, I think the Ducks win comfortably and get the last laugh on Josh Wilcox, who passed on taking the Oregon coaching job.

Oregon 35, California 17

Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley)

Ducks cruise in a game where the scoreboard doesn’t show the dominance

Oregon 42, Cal 20

Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW)

Oregon responds to their first conference loss with a resounding victory over the Golden Bears, keeping their road victory streak alive in conference play.

Oregon 38, Cal 14

Saturday, Nov. 5 at Colorado

The Predictions

Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel)

Against the should-be worst team in the Pac-12, I think the Ducks have a field day.

Oregon 63, Colorado 17

Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley)

Christian Gonzalez has 2 picks in his “homecoming” in Boulder and Oregon wins easily.

Oregon 55, Colorado 14

Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW)

Another big victory on the road, this time against Karl Dorrell’s struggling Buffs squad.

Oregon 35, Colorado 10

Saturday, Nov. 12 vs. Washington

The Predictions

Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel)

Among the most important games of the year, I think Dan Lanning starts this rivalry off the right way with a win at home.

Oregon 27, Washington 21

Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley)

The Huskies are locked down by the Duck defense and don’t really have a shot.

Oregon 42, Washington 10

Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW)

It’s going to be an absolute battle between two new coaches in the heated Oregon-Washington rivalry, but the home team wins out in this case, just barely.

Oregon 24, Washington 23

Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. Utah

The Predictions

Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel)

The long-awaited rematch against the Utes. I think that Utah is simply too good this year, and they get the best of the Ducks once again.

Utah 33, Oregon 21

Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley)

The Ducks win it on a field goal late in what could be the Pac-12 game of the year.

Oregon 24, Utah 23

Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW)

Even at home, the Utes are going to be a really really tough game for the Ducks, and in this case I think it results in the third loss of the season for the boys in green and yellow.

Utah 40, Oregon 28

Saturday, Nov. 26 at Oregon State

The Predictions

Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel)

I would argue that two of the most important wins for Oregon to get this year are against Washington and Oregon State. I think they get it done against the Beavers in a competitive game.

Oregon 24, Oregon State 20

Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley)

Beavers think they’re going to pull off the upset, Oregon rallies from a halftime deficit to spoil the party.

Oregon 35, OSU 31

Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW)

I think it will be a decently competitive game, rivalries usually are, but Oregon State isn’t quite ready to hang with the Ducks and that ends up on display here.

Oregon 32, Oregon State 22

