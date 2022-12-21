Oregon flips second Notre Dame commit during early signing period

The Irish are dealing with another loss to the same team in the 2023 early signing period. First, it was safety Peyton Bowen, who didn’t appear to be favoring the Ducks, ultimately picking them over Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Now running back Jayden Limar is joining Bowen in flipping from Notre Dame and signing with Oregon. This one doesn’t hurt quite as much, as many of us actually expected Limar to do this.

Don’t get me wrong, it still hurts, but the Irish also signed Jeremiyah Love and Brandyn Hillman who was recruited as an athlete and could play the position as well.

It hasn’t been the exact finish that Marcus Freeman and the Irish wanted but they are still signing a group of prospects that many teams across the country would have loved to sign.

