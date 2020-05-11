Oregon five-star kicker commit Harrison Beattie drills three in a row from deep range

Not one. Not two. But three in a row from 60 yards out.

This is what the 2020 Oregon Football team is getting from five-star kicker Harrison Beattie.

The 5-foot-11, 170 pound kicker from Owings Mills, Maryland received a PWO (preferred walk-on) from Oregon on January 8 and committed to Mario Cristobal and the Ducks exactly two weeks later.

The five-star rating is presented by Kohl's Professional Camps who have their own rating system. You can view the rating system here.

According to 247Sports, As a senior, Beattie had 8 touchbacks on kickoffs, averaged 36 yards per punt, was 34-36 on extra-point attempts and was 8-12 on field goals with a long of 46 yards.

Beattie will join sophomore kicker Camden Lewis, redshirt sophomores Henry Katleman and Taylor Koth, and junior punter Tom Snee.

