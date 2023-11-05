Oregon fans react to USC firing DC Alex Grinch a week before Duck game

They really couldn’t have waited one more week?

That’s likely what a lot of Oregon Duck fans are thinking right about now after the news broke that the USC Trojans officially fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, one of the most scrutinized coordinators in all of college football.

USC’s 52-42 loss to the Washington Huskies on Saturday night — the Trojans’ third loss in the last four games — was the straw that broke the camel’s back, with Michael Penix leading Washington to a big-time victory on the road. It was actually Washington RB Dillon Johnson who did the most damage, rushing for 256 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win.

After being pegged as a College Football Playoff contender before the season started, USC’s porous defense quickly identified itself as a major hindrance. This season alone, the Trojans gave up more than 40 points in four games and had the No. 121 ranked scoring defense in the nation. This came after a year where nobody could understand why Lincoln Riley decided to keep Grinch on his staff, with the Trojans’ defense being one of the main reasons for their ultimate downfall.

As you can expect, the college football world, and particularly the Oregon Ducks’ fanbase, had a lot to say about the firing on Sunday afternoon.

Here are some of the best reactions from the day:

USC has fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 5, 2023

Alex Grinch dismissed a week before Oregon game https://t.co/5pD9TLyvhE — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) November 5, 2023

#USC has fired Alex Grinch. Brian Odom and Shaun Nua will take over as co-interim DCs. pic.twitter.com/VU9BJGhABq — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 5, 2023

Congratulations @TrojansWire, this is a historic day! — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 5, 2023

Significant staff change before the Trojans come to Autzen on Saturday https://t.co/mkVendrFwT — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) November 5, 2023

Wow. He actually did it. https://t.co/ttnLRXmBXU — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 5, 2023

Between this and his stint at WSU, Alex Grinch must really hate Washington https://t.co/MomZxKbFUg — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 5, 2023

He didn't want that Oregon smoke. https://t.co/CHtSnmzQLC — Justin Hopkins (@JHopkinsSD) November 5, 2023

Something tells me this had something to do with it https://t.co/1diyQa0KDr pic.twitter.com/AwjOFfJNdu — Alec Dietz (@AlecDietz) November 5, 2023

NOOOO HE JUST NEEDED MORE TIME https://t.co/L5JQRXgxkk — QB11 (@Qb11Sd) November 5, 2023

"What makes you think the defensive issues starts and stops with the defensive coordinator." Let's start with job title and salary? If the problem is Lincoln, then we'll find out and he'll eventually pay for that, too. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 5, 2023

Welp https://t.co/I342fqCTuY — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) November 5, 2023

This should have been a post from last January 3rd after the Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane! https://t.co/mKa5PjBkIZ — Steve Tannen (@SportsTalk953) November 5, 2023

They couldn’t wait till after next week? https://t.co/XxZUvoMZEb — Ronald Clark (@JournalistClark) November 5, 2023

Couldn’t they wait one more week?? https://t.co/ZD4igCWG6r — Paul (@TheCorpatty) November 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire