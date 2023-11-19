Oregon fans react on social media to Ducks’ record-breaking win over ASU on Saturday

Oregon Duck fans were expecting a big day down in the desert, and that’s exactly what they got.

Dan Lanning and his team absolutely dominated from start to finish, breaking records throughout the day and never leaving an ounce of doubt that they were the far superior team. It ended in a 49-13 blowout for the Ducks that saw most of the starters on the team relaxing on the sideline for the final two quarters of the game while depth players on the roster got some good experience.

As you would expect, it was an enjoyable afternoon for Duck fans on social media, with a common theme being the fact that the No. 5 Washington Huskies struggled mightily against this Arizona State team a few weeks ago, failing to score an offensive touchdown in a 15-7 victory.

Here are some of the best reactions and jokes from the game on social media:

"And they are led by Heisman front-runner Bo Nix" *Cuts to shot of Ty Thompson on the sideline* Good start, FOX. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 18, 2023

Herbie TD to start the day for the 🦆🥹 — Jonah Henderson (@JonahNHenderson) November 18, 2023

Iapani Laloulu running downhill as a motion TE for a lead-block is something that would terrfy me as a defender. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 18, 2023

Lol… Oregon put their true freshman OG at U tight end and had him motion across like Kansas did last weekend — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 18, 2023

Reminder that Michael penix Jr had zero TD passes against ASU and took washington 4 quarters to score TD against Devils. Meanwhile, it took the check down merchant one drive to do both. — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) November 18, 2023

#88 is that dude! — Curtis White (@CurtisW16583) November 18, 2023

HIS NAME IS PATRICK! — Mike Black (@MichaelBlack_FB) November 18, 2023

Herbert 4 Heisman 😂 — Nick Cody ✖️✖️ (@nickrcody) November 18, 2023

Oregon OL 50 yards downfield on a screen escorting the TE to the promise land! Love to see it! pic.twitter.com/fTgcmgSiYP — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 18, 2023

When Geoff achieved nirvana… https://t.co/0k2xf16gkM — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 18, 2023

Your daughter calls him Daddy, but you can call him Sir. pic.twitter.com/VEq2SbM7sU — Thicc-Fil-A, # 1 #MariahSzn Stan Online 🎄 (@SwooshMcDuck) November 18, 2023

I have a feeling that several records could fall in this game. Troy Franklin closing in on records for career receiving TDs, single-season TDs, and single-season yards. Camden Lewis is 3 points shy of becoming Oregon's all-time leading scorer. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 18, 2023

How did Heisman Winner Michael Penix Jr. not throw a touchdown against this team? 🏹 — Thicc-Fil-A, # 1 #MariahSzn Stan Online 🎄 (@SwooshMcDuck) November 18, 2023

In a trap game Oregon is up 21-0 in the first quarter. I love this team. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 18, 2023

Shoutout to the @oregonfootball big men who ran as lead blockers on that TD 👏😤 pic.twitter.com/hs7v9BAgmD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Historic score for @TroooyyyyyyTroy. He ties the UO single-season record with his 12th receiving TD of 2023 👏 📺 @CFBONFOX #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/8tBRQAbN3M — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 18, 2023

Check down artist Bo Nix https://t.co/UNF2ubwWAU — Coach Justin D. (@CoachJustinD) November 18, 2023

Skattebo has an arm, and he's determined to show you how far he can throw the ball every chance he gets. Even if it's way too far for his receiver to catch. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 18, 2023

TROY FRANKLIN, OREGON WR GOAT — Jonah Henderson (@JonahNHenderson) November 18, 2023

Washington needed a late INT to beat these guys 15-7 at home. — Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley) November 18, 2023

Bo has a legitimate shot at the Heisman. — Spencer Paysinger (@PYSNGR) November 18, 2023

Ty Thompson about to have more TDs against ASU than Penix 😂😂😂 — Geaux Ducks (@GeauxDuck) November 18, 2023

“Hey Siri, is 45 air yards considered a check down?” — THE UofO Ducks (@jacenmiller) November 18, 2023

I wonder how long Lanning will let Nix play today. He has to balance his Heisman campaign with needed rest for playing Oregon St Friday on a short week. — Paul (@TheCorpatty) November 18, 2023

Kenny out here trying to make up for the second half of last year's OSU game by giving Bo his heisman day, and to that I say Dilly Dilly 😂 — Nick Cody ✖️✖️ (@nickrcody) November 18, 2023

Ty Thompson is going to get a whole lot of play in his home state. — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) November 18, 2023

GARY BRYANT BREAKOUT GAME LETS GOOOOOOOO — Cyrus Smith (@CoolCyWrites) November 18, 2023

GARY BRYANT HAD THESE DEFENDERS LOST 😨🔄 (via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/BL4BMY5G3W — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2023

Gonna have to start a new counter TD passes vs ASU: Nix:5

Thompson: 0

Novosad: 0

Penix jr: 0 — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) November 18, 2023

Over 7 minutes left in 2nd quarter..

Bo Nix for @oregonfootball

303 pass yards

5 pass TD

4 incompletions Wow — Jim Thornby (@jthornby) November 18, 2023

Touchdown! HISTORY!@TroooyyyyyyTroy sets a new single-season program record with his 13th receiving TD, and he ties the all-time record with the 24th of his career 🦆#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/RvsYej1FFr — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 18, 2023

There’s still HOW much time left in the second quarter and Oregon is up by HOW much?!?!? 😂😂 — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 18, 2023

I can not make this up Soon as I turned my IPad on Troy Franklin was catching a Touchdown He’s a him! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 18, 2023

ASU 😬 https://t.co/Wuf11bwQlj — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) November 18, 2023

Jackson Powers-Johnson's shoe came off, Bo Nix ran back and got it, threw it up to JPJ, and then JPJ just chucks it 30 yards behind the LOS as to not stop the play and time. LOL. He ends up going perfect on pass-pro with just one shoe. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) November 18, 2023

Troy Franklin is him. Best WR in school history. — The Flock Pod (@TheFlockPod) November 18, 2023

Career high 6 TD passes for Nix, all in one half. He might as well put street clothes on at the half. Ty Thompson time. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 18, 2023

Bo Nix has SIX TDs in the first half 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZsG8vbLdC6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2023

Dan Lanning halftime radio: "We played a half, let's play the whole game." — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) November 18, 2023

Bo Nix was unstoppable in the 1st half 🦆 ◽️ 22/27

◽️ 381 yards

◽️ 6 TD

◽️ 0 INT 📸: @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/RiVjblyWpH — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 18, 2023

Bo Nix is going to win the Heisman Trophy The dark horse for heisman jokes came true😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sf25eb2eee — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 18, 2023

.@BoNix10 wants in on the record-breaking fun! His SIXTH TD pass of the day ties the Oregon single-game mark, finding @tezMania15 🔥#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/bqTzLDKBlR — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 18, 2023

I told y’all in April https://t.co/J7Fsp7hME1 — Verone McKinley III (@vmckinley23) November 18, 2023

Alone at the top 🦆 With 385 career points, Camden Lewis has passed Royce Freeman for the Oregon all-time scoring record 👏 #GoDucks x @LewisCamden pic.twitter.com/UJdvLdoXrW — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 18, 2023

With six TD passes in the first half today Bo Nix now has 64 in his not-quite-two-year UO career. Just today he passed Joey Harrington (59), Bill Musgrave (60), Kellen Clemens (61) and Danny O’Neil (62) — four absolute legends of @oregonfootball history. Mind-boggling. #GoDucks — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) November 18, 2023

This is incredible 👀 https://t.co/mNwZwAwib8 — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) November 18, 2023

Convo with a buddy: Bo nix will be the most successful QB in this years draft because he won’t go to a team that is suffering from a lack of a good supporting cast. Born into a winnable situation! What y’all think? — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) November 18, 2023

Pray for Georgia State pic.twitter.com/W3ZHLcSl6R — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 18, 2023

Lanning should let bucky try throwing for a tuddy just to show everyone how easy it is against this ASU defense. — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) November 18, 2023

I hope Marvin Harrison Jr is taking notes https://t.co/FG10L5bFk7 — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) November 18, 2023

If you’re wearing a jersey today I would imagine you’re seeing the field in this second half. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 18, 2023

Lol that is not offensive pass interference. What a shit call. That’s just a bigger TE going up for the hall — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 18, 2023

That, my friends, is a weak ass OPI call. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 18, 2023

This would have been a school record 7th passing TD for Nix today. But somehow it’s an offensive pass interference. We should count it anyways. pic.twitter.com/nlDmYU1CgS — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 18, 2023

Holy crap. This might be a done deal. #Heisman pic.twitter.com/wRZpiYxkOP — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) November 18, 2023

It’s nearing the point when kicking a field goal is not an option for the Ducks. Just embarrassing — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 18, 2023

Dan lanning is really Kirby smarting the sh** out of his former coordinator — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) November 18, 2023

Like this tweet if your team has had at least one offensive TD against ASU this season. — emilyetaylor (@emilyetaylor23) November 18, 2023

Well that’s the best throw Ty Thompson has made in an Oregon uniform. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 18, 2023

That was as impressive of a throw as we've seen from Ty Thompson. Good lord. That was an absolute laser. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 18, 2023

When we’re debating who the QB1 is for Oregon in 2024, just keep this throw from Ty Thompson in your memory banks. pic.twitter.com/yXztswHbN7 — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 18, 2023

God what did Mario Cristobal do to Ty Thompson?! He looks completely different. — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) November 18, 2023

Bo Nix > Ty Thompson > Penix Jr — I like B1G Ducks and i cannot lie (@_JordanFlowers_) November 19, 2023

Heisman loading? 🤔🏆 Bo Nix was on another level today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rvrMaqDpy6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire