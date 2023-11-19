Advertisement

Oregon fans react on social media to Ducks’ record-breaking win over ASU on Saturday

Zachary Neel
·10 min read

Oregon Duck fans were expecting a big day down in the desert, and that’s exactly what they got.

Dan Lanning and his team absolutely dominated from start to finish, breaking records throughout the day and never leaving an ounce of doubt that they were the far superior team. It ended in a 49-13 blowout for the Ducks that saw most of the starters on the team relaxing on the sideline for the final two quarters of the game while depth players on the roster got some good experience.

As you would expect, it was an enjoyable afternoon for Duck fans on social media, with a common theme being the fact that the No. 5 Washington Huskies struggled mightily against this Arizona State team a few weeks ago, failing to score an offensive touchdown in a 15-7 victory.

Here are some of the best reactions and jokes from the game on social media:

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire