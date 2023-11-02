Advertisement

Oregon fans react to release of 2024 Big Ten schedule

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

While we knew who everyone was going to be playing in the new-look Big Ten Conference during the 2024 season, we didn’t yet know what order those games were going to be played it.

Until now.

On Thursday afternoon, the official 2024 Big Ten schedule was announced, giving us dates for every game of the season, and an order for which teams will play their opponents.

For the Oregon Ducks, some of the major takeaways are when their bye weeks will be, and how clustered their matchups against the best teams in the conference will be.

Here’s some reaction from fans and media members to the release of the schedule on Thursday afternoon:

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire