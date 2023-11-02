Oregon fans react to release of 2024 Big Ten schedule

While we knew who everyone was going to be playing in the new-look Big Ten Conference during the 2024 season, we didn’t yet know what order those games were going to be played it.

Until now.

On Thursday afternoon, the official 2024 Big Ten schedule was announced, giving us dates for every game of the season, and an order for which teams will play their opponents.

For the Oregon Ducks, some of the major takeaways are when their bye weeks will be, and how clustered their matchups against the best teams in the conference will be.

Here’s some reaction from fans and media members to the release of the schedule on Thursday afternoon:

nothing overwhelming before ohio state at home. michigan & wisconsin will be tough. god this is weird. i’m not ready for it. but sure, the schedule is fine. idk what oregon is next year. 10 wins is possible if we fill holes but so is 7. expectations should be managed for now. https://t.co/vZoYphBycu — reid, rice-eccles conqueror (@pac10reid) November 2, 2023

Oregon is the only team that will play 8 straight weeks as part of the 2024 Big Ten schedule — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) November 2, 2023

nothing overwhelming before ohio state at home. michigan & wisconsin will be tough. god this is weird. i’m not ready for it. but sure, the schedule is fine. idk what oregon is next year. 10 wins is possible if we fill holes but so is 7. expectations should be managed for now. https://t.co/vZoYphBycu — reid, rice-eccles conqueror (@pac10reid) November 2, 2023

damn Washington's end of the 2024 schedule is tough. — Big Ten information. College football fan (@Genetics56) November 2, 2023

Michigan coaching staff gonna be like “Ok, so when they hold up a sign with a gravy boat, Ron Burgundy, the yellow Power Ranger, and and a garden trowel that means it’s an inside zone.” https://t.co/5VwjOtXmb0 — Matchstick Golf (@matchstickgolf) November 2, 2023

On this date a year from now, we'll be watching Oregon play a conference game at Michigan. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 2, 2023

Best part of this schedule, only Illinois screams potential later game. Everything else will be primetime https://t.co/dWD56T316G — kwade (@KwadeSays) November 2, 2023

Two of USC's first 4 Big Ten games are at Michigan and vs. Penn State. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 2, 2023

Oregon and Washington are the only teams with a bye in the final 2 weeks of the regular season as part of 2024 Big Ten schedule. UCLA & USC end with nonconference games vs Fresno State and Notre Dame, respectively. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) November 2, 2023

When the only schedule release you have to look forward to is the court schedule 🥺 pic.twitter.com/f5aOUrcjzU — Thicc-Fil-A, # 1 #MariahSzn Stan Online 🎄 (@SwooshMcDuck) November 2, 2023

You can see it now. Sat. Nov. 2, 2024: Noon: Ohio St-Penn St (Fox)

3:30: UCLA-Nebraska (CBS)

7:30: Oregon-Michigan (NBC)

10:30: USC-Washington (Fox) — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 2, 2023

Why does the Big Ten hate Oregon going to be a great talking point on November 3rd next year https://t.co/rssn6omO6u — kwade (@KwadeSays) November 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire