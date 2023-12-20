Oregon fans react to Ducks’ late flip of 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan from Ohio State

Dan Lanning has made one thing very clear since taking over as the head coach for the Oregon Ducks — he is nothing if not a showman.

That was the case once again on Wednesday as the early signing period got underway, with the Ducks officially flipping former Ohio State 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan to Eugene.

McClellan is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 49 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 13 WR in the nation. He gives a big boost to the Ducks’ 2024 class, which is ranked inside the top 10 in the nation.

The Ducks have been recruiting McClellan for a long time, and the Christian Brothers’ star from Saint Louis, Missouri, took multiple visits to Eugene over the past couple of years. Ultimately, the efforts from Lanning and wide receivers coach Junior Adams were enough to persuade the blue-chip pass-catcher to flip to the Ducks.

As you would expect, Oregon fans went crazy with celebration at the news on Wednesday morning. Here are some of the top reactions on social media:

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jeremiah McClellan tells me he has Flipped from Ohio State to Oregon! The Top 55 Recruit in the ‘24 Class had been Committed to the Buckeyes since August “Let’s go to work!” 🦆https://t.co/G4mu7tOFwR pic.twitter.com/hYNaZAdTgS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 20, 2023

Huge pickup, been WR1 for Oregon all year https://t.co/Bwrkzm746d — QB11 (@Qb11Sd) December 20, 2023

There it is. Oregon was in WR market late looking for huge flip.

They got it! https://t.co/baf7WwcxPJ — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) December 20, 2023

BOOM. 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan flips from Ohio State to Oregon. Dan Lanning gets the NSD Fireworks. https://t.co/5CPIJBS6HE — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 20, 2023

BOOOOOOM- Oregon picks up huge commitment in 4* WR Jeremiah McClellan! https://t.co/U8EiGRqXXY — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) December 20, 2023

Boom Lanning scores the major flip https://t.co/A1f8V9rSdy — Paul (@TheCorpatty) December 20, 2023

Huge win for Lanning and Adams in Eugene. https://t.co/4PR2t6vcSA — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) December 20, 2023

I've seen McClellan in person.

He's absolutely electric.

Massive "get" for Oregon, flipping the Ohio State wide receiver pledge. https://t.co/otxieWGrKU — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) December 20, 2023

Jeremiah 29:11

Been saying it for a while, expect Dan Lanning to stay very active in his home state of Missouri. 2024 commits: WR Jeremiah McClellan-St. Louis Christian Brothers

DL Tionne Gray-St. Louis Hazelwood Central — Max Torres (@mtorressports) December 20, 2023

Savage and McClellan for those wondering https://t.co/ViFkqr2ZZr — Paul (@TheCorpatty) December 20, 2023

Huge pick-up for Oregon. For the second year in a row, the Ducks have flipped a blue chip recruit on National Signing Day. https://t.co/HgJ4TrpuBS — Jarrid Denney (@jarrid_denney) December 20, 2023

