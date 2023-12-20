Advertisement

Oregon fans react to Ducks’ late flip of 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan from Ohio State

Zachary Neel
·4 min read

Dan Lanning has made one thing very clear since taking over as the head coach for the Oregon Ducks — he is nothing if not a showman.

That was the case once again on Wednesday as the early signing period got underway, with the Ducks officially flipping former Ohio State 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan to Eugene.

McClellan is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 49 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 13 WR in the nation. He gives a big boost to the Ducks’ 2024 class, which is ranked inside the top 10 in the nation.

The Ducks have been recruiting McClellan for a long time, and the Christian Brothers’ star from Saint Louis, Missouri, took multiple visits to Eugene over the past couple of years. Ultimately, the efforts from Lanning and wide receivers coach Junior Adams were enough to persuade the blue-chip pass-catcher to flip to the Ducks.

As you would expect, Oregon fans went crazy with celebration at the news on Wednesday morning. Here are some of the top reactions on social media:

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire