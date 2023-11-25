Oregon fans react as Ducks blow out Beavers in Civil War, clinch Pac-12 title game spot

It was the final time that these two teams were going to meet as conference rivals. The Oregon Ducks were determined to not let it end the same way that things did a year ago.

So instead of blowing a 34-17 lead in the fourth quarter, Dan Lanning made sure to never leave this one in doubt, keeping his guys driving until the final whistle. It resulted in a 31-7 win that clinched Oregon’s spot in the Pac-12 Championship game next week against the Washington Huskies.

Unsurprisingly, Bo Nix had another masterpiece, throwing for 367 yards on 33-for-40, with 2 touchdowns and a rushing score as well. Troy Franklin broke another record, and the defense was dominant, not giving the Beavers anything all night long.

The result is bragging rights for a year in Eugene, and another game next week, this time with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.

Here are some of the best fan and media reactions throughout the game:

Eugene…. What’s gooood???👀 gamedayyyyyyy!!!!! — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) November 24, 2023

So Dyer wasn't down but Bucky was? — Miles Dwyer (@dwyermiles15) November 25, 2023

Even the Pac-12 refs are nostalgic here early. — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) November 25, 2023

This is cruel and unusual to us https://t.co/FQ1Lc0af6G — Barstool Ducks (@BarstoolDucks) November 25, 2023

Bucky Irving open for a short throw from Bo Nix that leads to a touchdown. Does Nix even want the Heisman with these short throws? — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) November 25, 2023

That 4th down conversion broke a 0-9 streak on 4th down against UW/OSU/UW. Had not converted in 9 straight tries — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 25, 2023

Pretty dominant drive from the Ducks right there. Physical a lot of runs, and then a nice screen to Bucky for the TD. Oregon trying to prove a point early. 14 plays, 88 yards. 7-0/ — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 25, 2023

This is an incredible way of trolling, risky but wow https://t.co/G7MRPrsUrn — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) November 25, 2023

Dan Lanning is the ultimate motivator 😤@oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/vtlvKckyPg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Christ Giving the Keys to Paradise to St. Peter, by Giambattista Pittoni, 1730 https://t.co/NYAWaZORtv pic.twitter.com/ylFqveg6o2 — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) November 25, 2023

Jackson Powers-Johnson congratulates Bo Nix with the Heisman Pose after Nix takes it into the endzone himself to make it 14-0 @oregonfootball #GoDucks — Erin Slinde (@slindeerin9) November 25, 2023

Total plays

Oregon 34, Oregon State 8 Time of possession

Oregon 18:01, Oregon State 5:28 — Bill Oram (@billoram) November 25, 2023

The refs calling this Oregon vs. Oregon State game pic.twitter.com/a1eKUJKZ06 — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) November 25, 2023

More history for @TroooyyyyyyTroy Now the UO CAREER LEADER in TD receptions (25) ORE 21, OSU 7 (Q2 | :08)#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ApERNj87uc — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 25, 2023

Bo playing that right there is a Heisman highlight — Kenjon Barner (@KBDeuce4) November 25, 2023

NIX TO FRANKLIN FOR SIX🦆 pic.twitter.com/vMtB366IKz — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 25, 2023

18-for-22, 190 yards, 3 total TDs in the first half. That will do. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 25, 2023

When looking back on the season, that is going to be a TD we remember from Bo Nix. Tight game. Chance to score before the half and make it a 2-score game. Nix unleashes across his body and finds Franklin for a 41-yard TD. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 25, 2023

Check down Nix with a beautiful touchdown Nix can always do this. It’s not their offense. But when Oregon wants to throw the ball aggressively they can. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 25, 2023

That was neat pic.twitter.com/9XPcWbcid7 — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) November 25, 2023

This same throw in an empty indoor practice field with no defenders single handedly got zach Wilson on an NFL roster https://t.co/Gcvmmjinnx — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) November 25, 2023

Turnover on downs!@oregonfootball defense making plays 💪 pic.twitter.com/so2jbpXyDt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Whew Tez Johnson skips from first to fifth gear in a hurry — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) November 25, 2023

Wtf is Cam Lewis with these kickoffs. I don’t understand how he’s still on the field. Our kicking depth must be bad. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 25, 2023

Time to put the foot down and end this game. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 25, 2023

THATS A HEISMAN THROW FROM BO NIX pic.twitter.com/0BKpONY7iP — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 25, 2023

Heisman commercial with Bo & Mariota loading🔥🔥🔥 — Jordon Scott (@Fat_Mac34) November 25, 2023

Please do not try this at home. @TheOregonDuck pic.twitter.com/zjg0gj0LVk — University of Oregon (@uoregon) November 25, 2023

Gonna second @JasonKirk_fyi’s assertion that Oregon plays that football-ass football — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) November 25, 2023

Tez Johnson now at 932 yards receiving for the season. Closing in on two 1000-yard receivers for the first time since Cristin McLemore and Damon Griffin — Dale Bliss (@DSH_Newton) November 25, 2023

Oregon is so damn good. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 25, 2023

Record has stood since 1996 when Cristin McClemore broke it…myself in 03 and Jeff Maehl in 2010 both tied it…tip of the cap to the new 🐐 WR!!! https://t.co/l0nr0qbj7c — Keenan Howry (@KHow15) November 25, 2023

Thanks for coming out, Oregon State pic.twitter.com/RvKr9REV9x — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 25, 2023

Thanks for coming out @BeaverFootball Maybe next year pic.twitter.com/jSixIEhnGN — College Football Headlines  (@CFBHEADLINES) November 25, 2023

since the UW loss, they've looked so dominant. can't wait for the rematch next week https://t.co/r1ms0CX6x5 — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) November 25, 2023

Correct me if I'm wrong, but Tosh actually coached his ass of this season — GoDucks.net (@GoDucksnet) November 25, 2023

Battle of the brothers.

Fin. pic.twitter.com/WT5ocvv1C5 — Bill Oram (@billoram) November 25, 2023

Caption on the video board. pic.twitter.com/xAs470yXpj — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) November 25, 2023

Dan Lanning through 2 years as Oregon’s HC: 2022: 10-3 (Top 15 Finish)

2023: 10-1 (and counting) In year 2, Lanning & the Ducks are headed to the PAC-12 Championship for a rematch against No. 4 Washington with a CFP spot on the line Oregon’s got their guy 🦆📈 pic.twitter.com/HXbJJ7LY6r — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 25, 2023

Matayo and DJ Uiagalelei meet after the game and share a very special moment. pic.twitter.com/nyB3oreonG — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 25, 2023

These two dudes battled it out all night but nothing but respect after pic.twitter.com/FkZssadQoh — Trevor Denton (@trevordenton37) November 25, 2023

Bo Nix exits Autzen one last time. pic.twitter.com/TFjACHVi6O — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 25, 2023

Friday night will be some ride for my emotions. Rematch with Washington. For a playoff berth. Final Pac12 football game ever. Can’t wait. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 25, 2023

Idea: Oregon vs Washington — Losing state has to pay for the I-5 replacement bridge — kwade (@KwadeSays) November 25, 2023

I am telling everyone… RIGHT… NOW… That Oregon is the only team in the country that would be competitive against Georgia or Alabama in a playoff game pic.twitter.com/SGrL9iNa9U — Barstool SEC (@SECBarstool) November 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire