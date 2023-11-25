Advertisement

Oregon fans react as Ducks blow out Beavers in Civil War, clinch Pac-12 title game spot

Zachary Neel
·7 min read
3

It was the final time that these two teams were going to meet as conference rivals. The Oregon Ducks were determined to not let it end the same way that things did a year ago.

So instead of blowing a 34-17 lead in the fourth quarter, Dan Lanning made sure to never leave this one in doubt, keeping his guys driving until the final whistle. It resulted in a 31-7 win that clinched Oregon’s spot in the Pac-12 Championship game next week against the Washington Huskies.

Unsurprisingly, Bo Nix had another masterpiece, throwing for 367 yards on 33-for-40, with 2 touchdowns and a rushing score as well. Troy Franklin broke another record, and the defense was dominant, not giving the Beavers anything all night long.

The result is bragging rights for a year in Eugene, and another game next week, this time with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.

Here are some of the best fan and media reactions throughout the game:

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire