Oregon fans, players shut down hot take that Walker Little is better than Penei Sewell

There's no offensive lineman in college football better than Penei Sewell right now. Period.

Sewell took home top honors for the nation's top offensive lineman as 2019 Outland Trophy award winner and was just the third Duck to be named a unanimous All-American in 2019. Even his Pro Football Focus every-down numbers prove he stands above the rest.

Highest-graded power-five OT by down:



1st: Penei Sewell - 92.5

2nd: Penei Sewell - 94.6

3rd: Penei Sewell - 86.9 pic.twitter.com/0b4et6y748







— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 2, 2020

The scary part? That was only his sophomore season and Sewell is just scratching the surface on his potential.

In a recent game of Fact or Fiction, Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney shared their takes on whether Stanford's Walker Little could push Oregon's Penei Sewell as the best offensive tackle in the Pac-12 in 2020.

Let's just say Oregon players and fans didn't appreciate Walker in the same conversation as the 6-6, 335-pound monster left tackle.

Ducks safety Bennett Williams shut down the claim immediately. "Stop the slander," Williams said in a post on Twitter.

Stop this Slander

Oregon tight end Spencer Webb had one simple response to the comparison: "Delete the tweet."

Just delete the tweet.

The trolling continued…

Top in conference? Dude, Sewell is tops in the nation....this is a weird tweet....also an Outland trophy winner as a sophomore. Which has been done 1 time in history...by...Sewell.

Bro they be reaching bad. 😂😂😂. Sewell is #1 in the world.

No. No, no. No, no, no. No.



And it's not even close.



No. No, no. No, no, no. No.

And it's not even close.

Penei Sewell > Walker Little. Any day. All day. Every day.







— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) July 4, 2020

I'm tired of people disrespecting Penei Sewell. HE IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE COUNTRY ‼️‼️ 🗣🗣

Penei Sewell is a freight train this guy is a normal car

For those who didn't read the article, both Farrell and Gorney called the take "fiction," noting Sewell's special and rare athletic abilities.

"I like Walker Little a lot and I think he comes back from injury with a vengeance this season," Farrell said. "But better than Penei Sewell? Sewell is the best OL prospect for the NFL Draft I've seen in a few years and should be a top five pick next year. The Pac-12 has some great lineman this upcoming season and these two could be 1-2 in the country. But Sewell is far and away more special."

Gorney added, "There's almost no doubt that if Sewell was eligible to be drafted that NFL last April, he would have gone in the top five. Now he has another year to dominate in college football and other than some quarterbacks high on the list, no one is higher than Sewell."

OK, so neither Rivals.com reporter was actually suggesting Little is better than Sewell, but that tweet did feel like a reach.

Rest assured Ducks Nation, Sewell is still college football's best. He's a likely Heisman Trophy candidate in 2020 and will have a bright future for years to come after being tabbed a top-3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

