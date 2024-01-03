Oregon fails to break into ESPN’s most recent bracketology poll

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball program kicked off conference play last week with wins against the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins, moving them to 10-3 (2-0 in conference play) on the season. But despite the success, the Ducks were once again left out of Joe Lunardi’s (ESPN) weekly bracketology.

ESPN’s “Bracketology” is a mock bracket where Lunardi predicts which teams would make up the field of 68 in the NCAA tournament if the season were to end today. Last week, Lunardi didn’t mention Oregon in his picks, but this week, they are listed as the eighth-best team left out of the field of 68. That’s progress, but it certainly isn’t where the Ducks want to be.

Although USC and UCLA are also omitted from this week’s bracketology, both the Trojans and the Bruins are quality teams, and I thought those wins would move the needle enough for Oregon this week. In the Pac-12, the Ducks are just one game back in first place. Utah and Colorado currently share the top spot in the conference, but the Ducks will play both teams later this month, giving them a chance to improve their national standing.

Lunardi’s Bracketology is updated twice a week during the conference season, so the Ducks could move up with a win over Washington on Thursday. Mookie Cook, a 4-star freshman, is expected to make his debut in the game. If the Ducks win, I can’t see them being left out of the 68-team field in Lunardi’s next Bracketology report.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire