Oregon has faced one persistent problem; USC hopes it will continue to exist

Oregon will replace Boston College transfer and former Duck Anthony Brown at quarterback this season.

Auburn transfer Bo Nix threw for 2,294 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions last season. He also ran for four touchdowns and over 300 yards with the Tigers in the SEC.

Ty Thompson played in three games last season, but very minimally, as a true freshman behind starter Anthony Brown. He passed for 87 total yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

We talked to Ducks Wire analyst Donald Smalley about Brown thriving with the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL preseason, and what it says about Oregon in recent years.

Trojans Wire: What has the reaction been to Anthony Brown’s surprisingly strong preseason with the Ravens?

Ducks Wire: I was a bit shocked, but happy Brown played so well. I thought he would make the Ravens’ roster. He looked really good and a very capable backup NFL quarterback.

Trojans Wire: How has the view of Mario Cristobal shifted for Oregon fans?

Ducks Wire: The view of Mario Cristobal shifted when Justin Herbert was throwing for 4,000 yards a season for the Chargers, but Brown’s success crystalized what had been whispered in Eugene. Developing quarterback talent was severely lacking. Miami might be in for shock. We’ve also heard that Ty Thompson has made a huge leap forward since Lanning arrived and if Nix hadn’t transferred, the Ducks would be comfortable in playing the former five-star recruit.

We thank Don for joining us.

Keep in mind that former Oregon Duck and four-star quarterback Robby Ashford could see significant playing time and perhaps start for the Auburn Tigers this season. Former four-star recruit and Oregon Duck Braxton Burmeister is projected to keep his starting role at QB for the San Diego State Aztecs.

