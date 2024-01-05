Advertisement

Oregon extends win streak in back-and-forth battle at Washington

Pac-12 Network

Oregon men’s basketball defeated Washington by a final score of 76-74 on Thursday, Jan. 4 in Seattle. Jackson Shelstad finished with a team-high 17 points, followed by Jermaine Couisnard (16) and Kwame Evans Jr. (15). The Ducks extended its winning streak to four and improved to 3-0 in conference play with the victory.