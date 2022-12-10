Oregon extends offer to UTEP transfer OT Jeremiah Byers

The Oregon Ducks are keeping a close eye on the transfer portal this offseason in search of players who can improve the roster for the 2023 season, and they extended their fifth offer to a collegiate player so far in this cycle.

Former University of Texas El Paso offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers is the latest target for Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Byers is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound OL who played right tackle at UTEP, earning USA All-Freshman Team honors in 2020.

Byers also holds offers from Texas Tech, UTSA, Miami, Maryland, Memphis, Penn State, Oklahoma, and Florida State.

This is the second OL offer that the Ducks have made in the transfer portal this year, with the other going to former Rhode Island OL Ajani Cornelius, who is taking a visit to Eugene this weekend.

Jeremiah Byers Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

University of Texas El Paso

2022: 12 Games Played

2021: 13 Games Played

2020: 6 Games Played

2019: 2 Games Played

Vitals

Hometown Austin, Texas Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-6 Weight 290 pounds Class 2019

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 2 79 TX OL Rivals 2 5.4 TX OL ESPN N/A N/A TX OL On3 Recruiting 3 78.77 TX OL 247 Composite 3 0.8003 TX OL

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire