Oregon extends offer to UTEP transfer OT Jeremiah Byers
The Oregon Ducks are keeping a close eye on the transfer portal this offseason in search of players who can improve the roster for the 2023 season, and they extended their fifth offer to a collegiate player so far in this cycle.
Former University of Texas El Paso offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers is the latest target for Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Byers is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound OL who played right tackle at UTEP, earning USA All-Freshman Team honors in 2020.
Byers also holds offers from Texas Tech, UTSA, Miami, Maryland, Memphis, Penn State, Oklahoma, and Florida State.
This is the second OL offer that the Ducks have made in the transfer portal this year, with the other going to former Rhode Island OL Ajani Cornelius, who is taking a visit to Eugene this weekend.
Jeremiah Byers Transfer Portal Profile
Collegiate Stats
University of Texas El Paso
2022: 12 Games Played
2021: 13 Games Played
2020: 6 Games Played
2019: 2 Games Played
Vitals
Hometown
Austin, Texas
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6-foot-6
Weight
290 pounds
Class
2019
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
2
79
TX
OL
Rivals
2
5.4
TX
OL
ESPN
N/A
N/A
TX
OL
On3 Recruiting
3
78.77
TX
OL
247 Composite
3
0.8003
TX
OL
#AGTG Blessed to receive offer from Oregon @IAMKLEMM pic.twitter.com/TE5b3zwQo9
— Jeremiah Byers (@JeremiahByers38) December 9, 2022