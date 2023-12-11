Oregon extends offer to Louisiana Tech receiver Cyrus Allen

The Oregon Ducks made their first big splash in the transfer portal over the weekend, landing a commitment from former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Now it appears that they are working to try and get some additional weapons around him.

On Monday morning, Louisiana Tech wide receiver Cyrus Allen announced on social media that he had received a scholarship offer from the Ducks. Allen entered the transfer portal a week ago, and has been going through the recruiting process since then.

Allen played for two seasons at Louisiana Tech, where he caught 68 passes for 1,278 yards and 8 touchdowns in 21 games. He is listed at 6-foot-0, 177 pounds.

after a great conversation with @_aparks4 I’m blessed to receive a offer from Oregon. 👢➡️🦆 #TheBOOT pic.twitter.com/pdFOaWACiD — C Bill’ (@Cbilll15) December 11, 2023

Allen was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2021, rated as the No. 936 overall player, and the No. 136 WR in the class.

This is the second public offer that Oregon has made to a receiver in the transfer portal, with the other going to Mississippi State WR Zavion Thomas. However, there are several pass-catchers who I have been told the Ducks are in constant communication with in the portal, and working to get them to Eugene on visits.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire