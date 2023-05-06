Oregon extends offer to former Colorado Buffaloes tight end

It may have seemed like the Oregon Ducks might be out of the tight-end transfer portal market after picking up former Ole Miss TE Casey Kelly a week or so ago, but that’s apparently not the case.

On Friday night, former Colorado Buffaloes tight end Seydou Traore announced on Twitter that he received an offer from the Ducks, one of the many that he’s gotten since entering the transfer portal.

The Ducks initially added Kelly to the roster after starting TE Terrance Ferguson went down for the spring with an apparent shoulder injury.

Seydou has spent a lot of time in the portal before. He initially signed with the Arkansas State Red Wolves as a member of the 2021 recruiting class but transferred to Colorado back in December of 2022 after Deion Sanders took over. As part of the mass exodus that has taken place in Boulder over the past month, Traore is once again searching for a new team to play for.

In two seasons at Arkansas State, Traore played in 16 games, catching 61 passes for 734 yards and 4 touchdowns.

At the moment, the Ducks currently have three scholarships available to use this offseason, and they have a number of offers out to players on the open market.

Seydou Traore’s Transfer Portal Profile

Twitter

Collegiate Stats

Arkansas State Red Wolves

2021: 4 Games | 11 catches, 79 yards, 0 TD

2022: 12 Games | 50 catches, 655 yards, 4 TD

Colorado Buffaloes

No Stats

Notable Offers

Oregon Ducks

Miami Hurricanes

Purdue Boilermakers

Washington State Cougars

Arkansas Razorbacks

Vitals

Height 6-foot-4 Weight 210 pounds Hometown Clearwater, Florida Projected Position Tight End Class 2021

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 3 86 FL TE 247Sports Composite N/A N/A FL TE Rivals 2 5.2 FL TE ESPN N/A N/A FL TE On3 Recruiting N/A N/A FL TE

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire