Oregon eclipses preseason standing in ESPN Power Rankings after win over Stanford

It’s no secret that the 2022 season did not start how the Oregon Ducks wanted it to. With a marquee matchup against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon had a chance to make a statement early on and begin the Dan Lanning era in Eugene with a bang.

Instead, they got trampled to the tune of a 49-3 loss. Unsurprisingly, they fell down all of the top-25 polls and even lost their top-25 ranking according to a couple of outlets.

Now, though, the Ducks have had time to claw their way back into things, and after a blowout win over Stanford put them at 4-1 on the season, Oregon has surpassed their preseason ranking in the ESPN Power Rankings. They also stand at No. 12 in both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the AP Poll as well.

Alongside the Ducks, there are a total of 6 Pac-12 teams ranked inside the top 25 according to these power rankings as well. Take a look at where ESPN has Oregon ranked:

Washington State Cougars (4-1)

Analysis from Kyle Bonagura:

After suffering their first defeat of the season last week against Oregon, Washington State bounced back strongly with a convincing 28-9 win against Cal. QB Cameron Ward topped the 300-yard passing mark for the consecutive week, completing 27 of 40 passes (343 yards) with three touchdowns. But this win was more about the defense. It’s the second straight year Wazzu has limited Cal to single digits on the scoreboard.

Syracuse Orange (5-0)

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2)

Baylor Bears (3-2)

Washington Huskies (4-1)

Analysis from Paulo Uggetti:

Everything was coming up Washington heading into Friday night’s matchup at UCLA. The Huskies were undefeated, and their transfer quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., was starting to get Heisman Trophy hype. But instead of rolling through another opponent, Kalen DeBoer’s team hit an unexpected wall. The Bruins gave Washington all it could handle and throttled the Huskies on offense thanks to 499 total offensive yards and Dorian Thompson-Robinson looking like the better quarterback on the field. The disappointing result doesn’t derail Washington’s season, but it does bring the surprise team back down to Earth a bit.

BYU Cougars (4-1)

Kansas State Wildcats (4-1)

UCLA Bruins (5-0)

Analysis from Paolo Uggetti:

As soon as Michael Penix Jr. drove the Huskies down the field for a touchdown in Washington’s opening possession on Friday night against the Bruins, it appeared to be the start of a long night for Chip Kelly’s team. Instead, UCLA turned the tide and did it quickly. Behind a stellar performance from Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who danced all over the Washington defense, the Bruins put up nearly 500 yards of offense and 40 points on a team that was expected to dispatch them. It was a game that Kelly’s teams over the past five years have, more often than not, lost. But this time, they pulled off the upset and look like a Pac-12 surprise team that is gaining more steam.

TCU Horned Frogs (5-0)

Kansas Jayhawks (5-0)

North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-1)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-1)

Utah Utes (4-1)

Analysis from Kyle Bonagura:

A week after Oregon State took USC to the wire, the Utes dominated the Beavers from start to finish in a 42-16 win. It was the type of performance that reaffirmed why the Utes were the preseason favorite in the Pac-12. Utah QB Cam Rising completed 19 of 25 passes with three touchdown passes and no interceptions and added 73 yards rushing and another score on seven carries. The Utes were actually outgained by the Beavers (417 to 361), but that was mainly a product of the Utes’ four interceptions.

Kentucky Wildcats (4-1)

Oregon Ducks (4-1)

Analysis from Kyle Bonagura:

The Ducks’ 45-27 rout of Stanford was largely a product of their run game. A lot of that was by design, and there was more when quarterback Bo Nix took off and ran (six carries, 141 yards). The Ducks finished with 341 yards rushing as a team on just 34 carries with four touchdowns, and no one had more than 11 carries (Noah Whittington). This game likely could have gotten more out of hand, but Oregon had it sewn up at halftime with a 31-3 lead.

USC Trojans (5-0)

Analysis from Paolo Uggetti:

What appeared to be a dangerously close game at halftime for Southern California against a far inferior Arizona State team turned into an expected win to go 5-0, surpassing last year’s four-win total. Caleb Williams threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns while adding 44 yards and a score on the ground. Meanwhile, the Trojans’ defense continued to struggle to stop the run, allowing more than 200 total offensive yards in the first half before buckling down and holding ASU to only eight points in the second half. A Calen Bullock interception in the final minute sealed the result and kept alive the defense’s streak of having at least one turnover in every game this season.

Georgia Bulldogs (5-0)

