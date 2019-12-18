Oregon Ducks WR Mycah Pittman practicing, Rose Bowl return possible

Great news for Ducks fans.

After breaking his right arm against Arizona on November 16, freshman receiver Mycah Pittman has returned to practice according to head coach Mario Cristobal.

Cristobal said @MycahPittman has been practicing this week. His @rosebowlgame participation will depend on whether he clears last medical tests. #GoDucks — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) December 18, 2019

The next question is whether he will be able to suit up for the Rose Bowl in two weeks on New Year's Day in Pascenda, CA. It appears if he can pass his medical tests ahead of the game he will return then.

The likelihood of him passing those tests and playing in the Rose Bowl remains unclear. Still, it's a good sign for all involved.

Pittman entered the season with a lot of hype from training camp but a collarbone injury delayed his debut until conference play. He ended the regular season with 14 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns in just five games played. If he could return for a bowl game, it would give Justin Herbert another capable target while he tries to dissect the Wisconsin defense.

