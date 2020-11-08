Oregon Ducks vs Washington State Cougars kickoff time revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (1-0) will be in front of a nationally broadcast audience for the second week in a row.

Oregon's Week 2 matchup against the Washington State Cougars (1-0) will get the primetime slot of a 4:00 p.m. PT kickoff on FOX.

Kickoff against Oregon in Martin Stadium is set for 4 pm on @CFBONFOX #GoCougs | #LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/CkiQA46Qch — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 8, 2020

It will be the second consecutive primetime game for Oregon after a season-opening, 35-14 victory over Stanford on ABC this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Cougars traveled to Reser Stadium where they upset the Oregon State Beavers 38-28 to begin the Nick Rolovich era with a win.

Oregon has not won in Pullman since 2014, when then-No. 2 Oregon defeated Washington State 38-31 behind five touchdown passes from Marcus Mariota.

Last time the teams played in Pullman, then-No. 12 Oregon lost to then-No. 25 Washington State 34-20 in the Cougars first time hosting ESPN's College Gameday. An atrocious first half doomed the Ducks chances that evening in Cristobal's first season as head coach.

Now two seasons later, Crtistobal has developed the culture and the program itself to withstand poor road performances, only losing one conference game last season.

On paper, Oregon should win next weekend as they are 7.5-point favorites in PointsBet, our official betting partner. But anything can happen when a Pac-12 favorite goes on the road.

