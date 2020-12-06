Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies kickoff time revealed at Autzen Stadium
Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies kickoff time revealed at Autzen Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
The final week of Pac-12 “regular season” play is here.
The Oregon Ducks (3-2) will end this sporadic and wild season against rival the Washington Huskies (3-1) with a kickoff time of 1 p.m. (PT) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, December 12.
Back in Autzen next Saturday for a 1 pm kick on FOX. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/5ZCs8oJOXq
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 6, 2020
Both Washington and Oregon currently sit at No. 1 and No. 2 in the Pac-12 north division standings. The winner of this game could potentially be the Pac-12 north winner and advance to the Pac-12 title game.
The Ducks are coming off back-to-back losses to Oregon State (41-38) and Cal (21-17).
Meanwhile, the Huskies - after a big comeback the weekend prior to Utah - suffered their first loss as well last Saturday to the Stanford Cardinal, 31-26 in Seattle, Washington.
Washington has played all its games this season at home and this will be its first game on the road all season.