Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies kickoff time revealed at Autzen Stadium

The final week of Pac-12 “regular season” play is here.

The Oregon Ducks (3-2) will end this sporadic and wild season against rival the Washington Huskies (3-1) with a kickoff time of 1 p.m. (PT) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, December 12.

Back in Autzen next Saturday for a 1 pm kick on FOX. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/5ZCs8oJOXq — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 6, 2020

Both Washington and Oregon currently sit at No. 1 and No. 2 in the Pac-12 north division standings. The winner of this game could potentially be the Pac-12 north winner and advance to the Pac-12 title game.

The Ducks are coming off back-to-back losses to Oregon State (41-38) and Cal (21-17).

Meanwhile, the Huskies - after a big comeback the weekend prior to Utah - suffered their first loss as well last Saturday to the Stanford Cardinal, 31-26 in Seattle, Washington.

Washington has played all its games this season at home and this will be its first game on the road all season.