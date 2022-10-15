Oregon Ducks get verbal commitment from 3-star OL Lipe Moala
The Oregon Ducks picked up a commitment on the offensive line Friday night, getting a verbal pledge from offensive lineman Lipe Moala, who plays at Mater Dei in California.
Moala stands at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, and is rated as the No. 83 IOL in the 2023 class. He may not have been among the biggest names on Oregon fans’ radar, but he’s a big-bodied player who OL coach Adrian Klemm obviously liked and wanted to bring into the fold.
The Ducks extended an offer to Moala on October 1st, and he turned around and committed a couple of weeks later.
Lipe Moala Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
86
CA
IOL
Rivals
N/A
N/A
CA
IOL
ESPN
N/A
N/A
CA
IOL
On3 Recruiting
N/A
N/A
CA
IOL
247 Composite
N/A
N/A
CA
IOL
Vitals
Hometown
Santa Ana, California
Projected Position
Interior Offensive Line
Height
6-foot-6
Weight
330 pounds
Class
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on October 1, 2022
Committed to Oregon on October 14, 2022
