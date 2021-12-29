Oregon Ducks unveil all white uniforms for Valero Alamo Bowl

The Oregon Ducks have finally unveiled the uniforms that they will be wearing for the Valero Alamo Bowl game against the Oklahoma Sooners on December 29th.

With the bright lights shining in San Antonio, the Ducks are going to be looking clean in all-white uniforms with green helmets.

This flashy combination goes along with what we’ve seen from Oregon in bowl games as of late, where the Ducks have shown a tendency to mix in some flare on the field. Here are their last three bowl game uniform combinations:

2020 Fiesta Bowl vs. Iowa State

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

2019 Rose Bowl vs. Wisconsin

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2019 Redbox Bowl vs. Michigan State

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

