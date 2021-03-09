Breaking News:

Oregon Ducks make top-4 for 4-star CB Jaden Mickey

Oregon Ducks make top-4 for 4-star CB Jaden Mickey originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks made the top-four for four-star cornerback Jaden Mickey Monday afternoon after he narrowed his consideration set down to four schools: Oregon, Notre Dame, Northwestern, and California. 

The 5'11.5', 175-pound cornerback from Centennial High School in Corona, CA holds 15 Power-5 offers including Georgia, USC, Nebraska, and more. 

Oregon offered Mickey in May 2020 while Cal offered him August 2020.

Both Notre Dame and Northwestern offered him in February 2021. He visited Notre Dame virtually last month, too. 

"The Notre Dame offer was big," Mickey told 247Sports' Brandon Huffman. "Considering a lot of my offers come from the Pac-12 and West Coast schools, getting an offer from the other side was big for me, especially from a school like Notre Dame."

Mickey ranks as the nation's No. 30 cornerback, No. 17 player in California, and No. 261 player nationally according to composite ranking. 247Sports rates him as the No. 27 cornerback, No. 17 player in California, and No. 220 nationally for the 2022 class. 

Former Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos offered him when taking the head coaching gig at Boise State.

"He liked me at Oregon- he was actually the one who offered me at Oregon."

Mickey plans to play corner in college but says he can play nickel, too. He wants to sign in December and enroll in January where he attends college. 

As a sophomore, he had 11 pass breakups. 

You can watch his sophomore season highlights here.

 

