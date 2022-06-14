Oregon Ducks Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Oregon Ducks Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Noah Sewell, LB Soph.

The 6-3, 250-pound big-time recruit earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 honors in 2020 making 48 tackles with two sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in seven games.

Last year he took his game to another level with 114 stops, four sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, five broken up passes and an interception in a First Team All-Pac-12 season. He’s a top pro prospect who should be in the mix for All-America honors.

Justin Flowe, LB RFr.

6-3, 246. Superstar prospect who’s been hurt over the last two years. He made just one tackle in 2020 before getting injured, and last year he made 14 tackles with a tackle for loss and forced fumble against Fresno State, but suffered a season-ending foot injury.

Instant impact. @justin_flowe is the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after becoming just the fourth Duck since 2000 with at least 14 tackles and a forced fumble in a game.

TJ Bass, OG Sr.

6-5, 318. Former JUCO transfer who started at left guard in 2020, saw time at tackle and guard in 2021, and now will likely spend the season at guard. 2021 First Team All-Pac-12, 2020 Honorable Mention All-Pac-12

Alex Forsyth, C Sr.

6-3, 303. Moved around to where he was needed early in his career, took over at center in 2020 and is now going into his third season at the position. 2020 and 2021 Second Team All-Pac-12

Brandon Dorlus, DE Jr.

6-3, 284. 44 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 11 TFL, 3 broken up passes. First Team All-Pac-12

Christian Gonzalez, CB Soph.

6-2, 200. 78 tackles, 10 broken up passes, 5 TFL in two seasons at Colorado. Honorable Mention All-Pac-12

DJ Johnson, LB/DE Sr.

6-4, 270. 11 catches, 124 yards, 3 TD as a tight end, 25 tackles, 3 sacks, 7 TFL, 1 forced fumble working a few years as a defensive end. He’ll be on the defensive side this season.

Byron Cardwell, RB Soph.

6-0, 210. 61 carries, 417 yards (6.8 ypc), 3 TD last season.

Popo Aumavae, DT Sr.

6-4, 305. 68 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 9 TFL in four years. Honorable Mention All-Pac-12

Bo Nix, QB Jr.

6-3, 215. 628-1,057 (59%), 7,251 yards, 39 TD, 16 INT, 869 rushing yards, 18 TD in three seasons at Auburn.

