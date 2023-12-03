Oregon Ducks all-time record when playing in the Fiesta Bowl

Not making the College Football Playoff is a disappointment for the Oregon Ducks, but a Fiesta Bowl appearance against Liberty isn’t a bad consolation prize.

The Ducks and the Flames are set to meet on New Year’s Day, 2024.

Oregon has made four trips to the Fiesta Bowl, including a heart-breaking national championship game. The Ducks have had mixed results in this bowl game.

This will be the first meeting between the two schools. Liberty is out of Lynchburg, VA.

Here’s how Oregon has faired in their previous four matchups in the Fiesta Bowl over the years, starting in 2002 with the Joey Harrington led squad.

2002 Fiesta Bowl

Opponent: Colorado

Result: Ducks 38, Buffaloes 16

Oregon felt like that it belonged in the BCS title game and when they were snubbed, the Ducks took their frustrations out of No. 3 Colorado. Joey Harrington hit Samie Parker for a 79-yard touchdown and the Buffaloes never had a chance from then.

Parker caught nine passes for 162 yards and

The 79-yard pass play was the longest of Harrington’s career and the longest allowed by the Buffaloes in any bowl game. It also tied a Fiesta Bowl record set by Tee Martin-to-Peerless Price for Tennessee in the national title game against Florida State in 1999.

Oregon finished that season 12-1.

2011 National Championship

Opponent: Auburn

Result: Tigers 22, Ducks 19

Michael Dyer was still down.

Duck fans are still haunted by that play that extended Auburn’s game-winning drive. In their first national championship appearance, Oregon came up just short in shocking the college football world.

They tied the game 19-19 on La’Michael James’ two-yard run and the two-point conversion to Jeff Maehl only to watch Auburn kicker Wes Byrum win the game on a 19-yard field goal as time expired.

2013 Fiesta Bowl

Opponent: Kansas State

Result: Ducks 35, Wildcats 17

De’Anthony Thomas set the tone for this one by running the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and the Ducks never looked back. Kansas State’s quarterback and Heisman finalist Collin Klein was held to just 151 yards passing and one touchdown while throwing two interceptions.

Oregon finished the season 12-1.

2021 Fiesta Bowl

Opponent: Iowa State

Result: Cyclones 34, Ducks 17

Besides the Seattle Bowl loss to Wake Forest in 2002, this might have been the most miserable bowl experience for the Ducks. With very few fans in the stands due to the pandemic, Iowa State shut out the Pac-12 champs in the second half to take the victory.

Oregon finished 4-3 in that bizarre season.

Overall Record

In all, the Oregon Ducks have gone 2-2 in their four trips to the Fiesta Bowl, with one of them being a loss in the championship to the Auburn Tigers.

At the moment, they are favored by 13.5 points over the Liberty Flames.

