Oregon Ducks survive recruiting cut for blue-chip top-10 ATH Rodney Gallagher
When the Oregon Ducks were hiring a new staff under head coach Dan Lanning, they made a concerted effort to try and get some of the best recruiters in the nation to Eugene.
That effort is bearing fruit right now, with a continuous stream of the top players in the nation including the Ducks in their recruiting cut-downs and strongly considering Oregon for a college location.
The latest player to do so is 4-star athlete Rodney Gallagher, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound prospect out of Pennsylvania who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 10 athlete in the 2023 class, and No. 97 player overall.
Gallagher hasn’t visited Eugene but included the Ducks in his most recent recruiting cut-down because of his relationship with WR coach Junior Adams.
“Oregon made the list because I built a nice relationship with (receivers) coach (Junior) Adams,” Gallagher told 247Sports. “Great dude all around.”
We will likely see Gallagher make his way out to the west coast at some point this summer to get a look at the campus, but we know that Oregon has made an early impact in his recruitment.
Rodney Gallagher’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
93
PA
ATH
Rivals
4
5.9
PA
ATH
ESPN
4
82
PA
ATH
On3 Recruiting
4
92.47
PA
ATH
247 Composite
4
0.9539
PA
ATH
Vitals
Hometown
Uniontown, Pennsylvania
Projected Position
Athlete
Height
5-foot-10
Weight
160 pounds
Class
2023
Top-8
Oregon Ducks
Texas Longhorns
Penn State Nittany Lions
Oklahoma State Cowboys
— Rodney Gallagher 3rd (LLC💕) (@Rodney_G3) April 24, 2022
