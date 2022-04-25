Oregon Ducks survive recruiting cut for blue-chip top-10 ATH Rodney Gallagher

When the Oregon Ducks were hiring a new staff under head coach Dan Lanning, they made a concerted effort to try and get some of the best recruiters in the nation to Eugene.

That effort is bearing fruit right now, with a continuous stream of the top players in the nation including the Ducks in their recruiting cut-downs and strongly considering Oregon for a college location.

The latest player to do so is 4-star athlete Rodney Gallagher, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound prospect out of Pennsylvania who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 10 athlete in the 2023 class, and No. 97 player overall.

Gallagher hasn’t visited Eugene but included the Ducks in his most recent recruiting cut-down because of his relationship with WR coach Junior Adams.

“Oregon made the list because I built a nice relationship with (receivers) coach (Junior) Adams,” Gallagher told 247Sports. “Great dude all around.”

We will likely see Gallagher make his way out to the west coast at some point this summer to get a look at the campus, but we know that Oregon has made an early impact in his recruitment.

Film

Rodney Gallagher’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 93 PA ATH Rivals 4 5.9 PA ATH ESPN 4 82 PA ATH On3 Recruiting 4 92.47 PA ATH 247 Composite 4 0.9539 PA ATH

Vitals

Hometown Uniontown, Pennsylvania Projected Position Athlete Height 5-foot-10 Weight 160 pounds Class 2023

Top-8

Twitter

1

1